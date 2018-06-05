The Monde Selection product evaluations have been taking place annually in Brussels, Belgium at the International Institute for Quality Selections since 1961. The Grand Gold Quality Award is the highest award of the year, granted only to products receiving a final result of greater than 90%. Whistler Water is elated to receive such a high score from a long-standing internationally recognized institution.

"International recognition of our exceptional Canadian glacier water is a wonderful acknowledgment for our brand and of our product quality," says Whistler Water COO, Bruce Gemmell. "This is an award in which the whole team at Whistler Water takes great pride."

Monde Selection jurors are independent experts that employ an objective approach to evaluate products from all over the world. They judge not only the taste, smell, visual aspect and all the classical organoleptic criteria usually involved in taste and quality tests, but also take into account the information provided for the consumers, the ingredients used, innovation, packaging and the veracity of the commercial claims.

"Monde Selection's jury is proud to reward the product Whistler Glacial Spring Water with a Grand Gold Quality Award for its very high level of quality!" says Monde Selection Jury President of the Water Selection, Mrs. Claudine Lietar.

Whistler Glacier Spring Water is sourced from just north of Whistler, British Columbia, Canada where ancient glacial water is filtered through granite and eventually collected from a protected underground aquifer.

For more information, please visit www.whistlerwater.com and www.monde-selection.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whistler-water-internationally-recognized-for-quality-and-taste-300660366.html

SOURCE Whistler Water Inc

Related Links

www.whistlerwater.com

