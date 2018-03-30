Whistling Rabbit Press and Southern Mono Historical Society Announce the Eastern Sierra Book Festival

The one-day Sunday event will honor writers, readers, and publishers who live in the Eastern Sierra, as well as those who write about that spectacular natural area. The event is sponsored by Whistling Rabbit Press and hosted by the Southern Mono Historical Society at the historic Hayden Cabin in Mammoth Lakes. The event is free and open to the public.

"The concept for the event grew out of a book launch party that I was planning for my book The Mammoth Letters: Running Away to a Mountain Town. It occurred to me that it would be a lot more fun to have a party with lots of writers and readers," said Jennifer K. Crittenden, owner of Whistling Rabbit Press. "I approached Robert Joki, the president of the Southern Mono Historical Society about the idea, and he was game."

"We are delighted to host the first Eastern Sierra Book Festival," said Robert Joki. "I anticipate a full day of fun celebrating writers, readers, and our glorious locale. The society hopes to grow this into an annual event."

The day-long activities will include talks by writers and publishers about their books and the publishing process. Authors will be present to sign their books, and books written in or about the Eastern Sierra will be available for sale. The detailed schedule will be available on the www.mammothletters.com website.

"We are planning an inclusive gathering under the society's big tent known as the Temple of Folly. It's a beautiful site, next to the burbling Mammoth Creek and in full view of the Sherwins and Mammoth Mountain," said Crittenden. "Also, I hope people who are interested in writing their own book will attend. We'll have some good information about resources available to those who might have a book in them, as well as those for current authors and readers."

Authors and speakers who are interested in participating should contact Crittenden at info@whistlingrabbitpress.com. The event is also seeking sponsors to help spread the word about the festival.

About Whistling Rabbit Press: Whistling Rabbit Press is a boutique publishing house located in San Diego, California. Since its inception in 2012, it has published four titles: two business-related books, a creative nonfiction book about the Eastern Sierra, and one love story. Two titles have reached the Amazon bestseller list, and one won a National Indie Excellence Award in 2012. A new publication, an advice book for men about working with women, is planned for the summer of 2018.

Whistling Rabbit Press publishes its titles in paperback, Kindle, and ebook formats. It has produced one audiobook. It also publishes The Pergola, a digital semi-monthly magazine devoted to topics related to career, gender, communication, language, finance, and especially humor. Whistling Rabbit Press also maintains an online calendar devoted to all events in the Eastern Sierra. It can be found at www.mammothletters.com.

Whistling Rabbit Press plans to begin accepting submissions for potential publication later this year. It is particularly interested in nonfiction books about careers, professional development, leadership, gender, adventure, sports, and the natural world. The publisher recently won a scholarship from the Independent Book Publishing Association to attend its annual conference in Austin, Texas. More information can be found at www.whistlingrabbitpress.com.

About the Southern Mono Historical Society: The purposes of the Southern Mono Historical Society are the enhancement of public knowledge of the history of the southern Mono County region and the collection, interpretation and display of artifacts pertaining to such history and culture. The society welcomes the public to view its collection and resources through the Mammoth Museum at the Hayden Cabin.

