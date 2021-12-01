White Bison Native Art Will Offer Genuine Native American Apparel and Jewelry

CHARLEVOIX, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 12, 2021, an announcement may have been lost about a beautiful and rare animal spotted in Missouri's Ozark Mountains.

It was a white bison, in Lampe, Missouri. Bison founders named it Takoda, a Sioux word translating to "friend to everyone." The white bison has been a symbol of peace and good fortune in American indigenous cultures.

Virginia and Hank Fields

The name "White Bison" will take on an added distinction with the opening of the White Bison Native Art company with a tagline not unlike its living namesake: Traditional. Beautiful. Inspired.

The company begins the sale of culturally branded apparel and jewelry that capture the Native American experience through online sales and with select retailers. The company is the inspiration of Virginia and Hank Fields, mother and son and members of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

"Keeping tribal affiliations, heritage and culture alive is a priority and White Bison Native Art will be part of this revival," said Hank Fields. "It is the mission of our company to do this through culturally branded apparel and jewelry that capture the Native American experience."

The firm will sell apparel with words and graphics serving a social purpose. Jewelry will include things like earrings in the shape of dreamcatchers, long a symbol of Native lore, or a bracelet with turquoise stones that reflect a grounded and confidant life.

"Our competitive edge will rest in the quality, authenticity and exclusivity of what we sell," said Virginia Fields, also a skilled artist, especially with bead work. "We will continue to build relationships with Native Americans and work as partners to respectfully market their crafts. Our products will tell stories about the culture, beliefs and identities of Native Americans, being mindful of the Seventh Generation Principle that we want to leave behind a world that will benefit seven generations into the future."

"We also have a technology edge," said Hank Fields who has substantial prior work experience and advanced degrees in business administration, project management and intellectual property law. "We understand the importance of market segmentation, understanding buying preferences, and using the internet and social media to make our products and presence known and to offer ease of use and expediency to our customers."

"In growing our business, we will succeed in ways that empowers others, that encourages Tribal members to aspire and attain their goals. And we also want to send a very clear message to Native American artists about the importance in communicating stories that need to be told. With the good work of our artistic partners, we will become known as a business that captures the traditions and pride of great Native art."

Contact:

Hank Fields

8185233241

[email protected]

SOURCE White Bison Native Art