White-box Server Market size is set to grow by USD 37399.21 mn from 2023-2027,emergence of mini data centers boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global white-box server market size is estimated to grow by USD 37399.21 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. The Chinese market for nonwoven fabrics, particularly polyethylene and polypropylene, has grown due to domestic consumption and urbanization. Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and server manufacturers like Silicon Mechanics, ZT Systems, and Compal Electronics impact the white-box server market. Key players include cloud service providers, Linux users, and enterprise customers. Urbanization and end-user industries drive clothing demand, influencing nonwoven fabric expenditure. Key server types include tower, rack, blade, density-optimized, X86, ARM, Linux, and non-X86 servers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global White-box Server Market 2023-2027

White-box Server Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 37399.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Key companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Equus Computer Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Happyware Server Europe GmbH, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Systems Inc., Intel Corp., Jabil Inc., MiTAC Holdings Corp., Servers Direct, Super Micro Computer Inc., and Whitestack

Segment Overview

This white-box server market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Data centers, SME, large enterprises) Type (Rack and tower servers, Blade servers, Density optimized servers) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by End-user

The White-box Server Market has experienced significant growth, particularly in the context of data centers. SMEs and large-scale redundant functions, such as web hosting, favor white-box servers due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Internet companies are major end users, with low-cost being a key driver. Open platforms, like Project Scorpio, enable customization and collaboration. However, channel partner skills and premium branding of branded servers pose restraints. Joint ventures, agreements, contracts, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches shape the market landscape. Tower servers, rack servers, blade servers, density-optimized servers, X86 servers, ARM processors, Linux servers, and cloud service providers are key components. The networking business, hardware design, and the Open Compute Project contribute to the market's growth. End customers, data sovereignty, and Internet users are primary stakeholders. MRFR Database and Analyst Review provide insights into market trends and developments. Key players include hardware components like Memory, Power Supply, Network Adapter, MotherBoard, Processor, and non-X86 servers.

Geography Overview

According to recent market analysis, the White-box Server Market in the Americas is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of data center services by businesses, particularly SMEs. This trend is leading to an increase in the demand for white-box servers, which offer customization and cost savings compared to traditional servers. Key players in the hardware design and manufacturing space, such as Silicon Mechanics, ZT Systems, Penguin Computing, Servers Direct, Stack Velocity Group, Compal Electronics, and Hyve Solutions, are capitalizing on this trend. These companies offer a range of server solutions, including micro-servers, memory-dense servers, and non-X86 servers. The networking business is also playing a crucial role in the growth of the white-box server market. Linux-based open-source projects like the Open Compute Project are driving innovation in server design, enabling the use of standardized components such as Processors, MotherBoards, Power Supply, Network Adapters, and Memory. Enterprise customers are increasingly turning to white-box servers for their mission-critical and high-performance computing needs, driven by the growing use of cloud services and big data analytics. However, challenges such as vendor support, technical expertise, security features, and supply chain disruptions persist. Established brands like ThinkPad, ThinkBook, and IdeaPad are also entering the white-box server market, offering X86 servers and blade servers to cater to the diverse needs of businesses. Despite the economic uncertainty, the white-box server market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the demand for customization, server design, and the shift towards cloud computing.

The textile industry shifts towards sustainability as globalization drives economic growth, raising environmental concerns. Eco-friendly textile products gain popularity due to consumer and corporate awareness. The data center sector also prioritizes sustainability, with companies adopting eco-friendly practices and producing green servers. Keywords: White-box Server Market, Sustainability, Textile Industry, Globalization, Eco-friendly, Corporate Awareness, Data Centers, Green Servers.

The White-box Server Market faces challenges from UV degradation in polypropylene geotextiles used in road construction, despite advantages like cost-effectiveness and chemical resistance. Factors like supply chain disruptions, economic uncertainty, and security updates impact market growth. Key trends include IT spending, digitalization of businesses, and the x86 servers segment. Established brands, performance levels, and business types in data centers also influence market dynamics.

Research Analysis

The White-box Server Market refers to the sale of servers where the customer has full control over the hardware design and customization. This market segment is particularly popular among Internet companies and data center operators seeking low costs and high flexibility. The Base year for analyzing this market is 2021, and it is projected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for Open Platforms from End users. Project Scorpio and the Open Compute Project are key initiatives driving this trend. Linux micro-servers and traditional servers are the primary hardware offerings in this market. Vendor support and technical expertise are crucial factors for End customers in their decision-making process. Cloud computing, big data analytics, and security features are essential considerations for this market, with an increasing focus on data sovereignty and networking business. The MRFR Database and Analyst Review provide valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in the White-box Server Market.

Market Research Overview

The White-box Server Market encompasses a comprehensive range of solutions, including hardware and software components. These centrally managed systems offer in-depth access and transparency, enabling users to understand and optimize server performance. The integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in White-box servers enhances their capabilities, providing predictive analytics and automation. Procurement of these servers involves careful consideration of factors like density, processing power, memory capacity, and connectivity. Brands like ARM, Intel, and AMD dominate the market, offering a diverse range of products to cater to various business needs. The market is projected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for high-performance servers in industries like finance, healthcare, and technology.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Data Centers



SME



Large Enterprises

Type

Rack And Tower Servers



Blade Servers



Density Optimized Servers

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

