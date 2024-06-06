White-Box Server Market size is set to grow by USD 72.20 billion from 2024-2028, Emergence of mini data centers to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global white-box server market size is estimated to grow by USD 72.20 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.97% during the forecast period. The adoption of white-box servers in data centers is on the rise due to their energy efficiency. Large organizations use these servers for smaller workloads and even for overall operations in some SMEs. Companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft are leading this trend with the operation of green data centers. White-box servers consume less energy, reduce cooling needs, and lower power density, leading to cost savings. The need for energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly data centers is driving the growth of the global white-box server market.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Data centers and SME and large enterprises), Type (Rack and tower servers, Blade servers, and Density optimized servers), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The White-Box Server market is currently experiencing significant growth, with an increasing number of businesses implementing server solutions for their operations. Cloud computing, OEMs, Odms, Rack servers, and Blade servers are trending in this market. Efficiency and performance are key factors driving the demand for these servers. Clusters, clustersters, and security are also important considerations.

Vendors are focusing on delivering advanced features such as customizability, scalability, and reliability to meet the evolving needs of businesses. The use of virtualization technology is also gaining popularity, enabling organizations to maximize their server utilization and reduce costs. Overall, the White-Box Server market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The white-box server market is in its early stages, holding less than 10% of the global server market share. Despite this, the growth of white-box servers has been robust, threatening the market position of leading branded server vendors like HP, Dell, and IBM. Organizations often prefer purchasing servers from branded vendors due to their continuous innovation.

However, white-box servers' cost-effectiveness and efficiency in power and performance continue to challenge branded vendors. HP's Cloudline server, a collaboration with Foxconn, is a competitive response. Branded vendors' active participation in open communities further hinders the white-box server market's growth.

The White-Box Server market faces several challenges. One major challenge is the increasing complexity of workloads, requiring more powerful and efficient servers. Another challenge is the need for advanced security features to protect against cyber threats. Additionally, the rapid pace of technology advancements necessitates frequent upgrades and updates. Furthermore, the demand for cost-effective solutions and the need for interoperability with various systems add to the complexity.

Lastly, the growing importance of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications puts pressure on servers to handle large data sets and perform complex computations. Overall, these challenges require innovative solutions and continuous improvement in server technology.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Data centers

1.2 SME and large enterprises Type 2.1 Rack and tower servers

2.2 Blade servers

2.3 Density optimized servers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Data centers- Data centers have become essential infrastructure for businesses handling large data volumes and complex IT systems. White-box servers, offering flexibility for SMEs and web hosting, are increasingly used in data centers. Partnerships with ODMs and infrastructure providers are driving the adoption of white-box servers in micro-mobile and containerized data centers. This trend is expected to boost the growth of the white-box server market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The White-Box Server Market encompasses the sale of servers without vendor-specific management software or licensing agreements. In this sector, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) play pivotal roles in supplying rack servers, blade servers, and tower servers for various applications. Cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, and enterprise IT are significant markets for white-box servers due to their demand for customization, deployment, and virtualization.

AI workloads, machine learning, big data analytics, and server performance are key areas where white-box servers excel, offering superior flexibility and cost savings. Storage solutions, server management, security, reliability, and power efficiency are essential considerations in the design and deployment of white-box servers. Edge computing and server clusters further expand the market's scope, catering to the growing need for distributed computing and data processing.

Market Research Overview

The White-Box Server Market encompasses the sale and supply of transparent and accessible servers, allowing full control and modification of the hardware and software components. These servers cater to various industries, including finance, healthcare, and technology, providing high-performance computing, data storage, and security solutions.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for customizable and efficient servers, as well as the growing trend towards cloud computing and virtualization. Additionally, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are fueling the need for powerful servers to process complex data sets. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors and the continuous evolution of technology.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Data Centers



SME And Large Enterprises

Type

Rack And Tower Servers



Blade Servers



Density Optimized Servers

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

