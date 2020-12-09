White Box Server Market Size To Advance At 22% CAGR By 2025, Based On Rising Demand For Containerization & Micro-Servers | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global white box server market is anticipated to value USD 25.53 billion until 2025. It is also xpected to register a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. Rising adoption of several open-source platforms like Project Scorpio and Open Compute Project coupled with the rising demand containerization and micro-servers is estimated to trigger the market growth.

The x86 Servers segment held the largest share across the global market in 2017 on account of its features like availability of more options and cheaper servers to cater to end-user demand. On the other hand, the segment of Non-x86 Server is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years due to increased agility of IT infrastructure and the deployment of customized software.

In 2017, the datacenters segment dominated the global market owing to the surging adoption of data centers by several organizations across developed regions like North America and Europe. Also, their features like customization and flexible operations are anticipated to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

North America held the largest share exceeding 30.0% across the global market in 2017 due to the shifting trend of digitalization prevailing among several enterprises located across the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025 owing to the surging adoption of digital services and mobile devices by the millennial population.

The market for white-box server includes key players such as MiTac Holdings Corp.; Penguin Computing; Celestica Inc.; ZT Sytems; Compal Electronics; and Hyve Solutions. They are constantly investing in conducting R& D activities like product development and innovation to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Million Insights has segmented the global white box server market on the basis of server, business type, processor, and region:

White box Server Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Rack & Tower Server



Blade Servers



Density Optimized Servers

White box Server Business Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Data centers



Enterprise

White box Server processor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

x86 Servers



non-x86 Servers

White box Server Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan





South Korea



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

