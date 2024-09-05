White Cap and DEWALT Partner to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for Second Year

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, and DEWALT®, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, announce a second annual partnership to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children®.

On Saturday, September 21, at the Bristol Motor Speedway, the #20 DEWALT car will include a special dedication to St. Jude, co-branded with White Cap. This is in honor of a $175,000 donation from DEWALT to be presented by DEWALT and White Cap to St. Jude at the race.

DEWALT will donate another $25,000 through the purchase of select DEWALT products at participating White Cap branches. Details about this promotion can be found here.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and a time to raise awareness of the continued research needed to end pediatric cancer. White Cap and DEWALT are proud to have doubled their total donation total for this special event since last year to support St. Jude's efforts to never stop until no child – anywhere – dies from cancer.

As part of this special dedication made possible by Joe Gibbs Racing, the #20 racecar driven by Christopher Bell will be decorated in St. Jude patient artwork by patients Levi and Colton. Two St. Jude patient families will be special guests at the September 21 race.

"We are honored to make an impact with DEWALT by raising funds and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "St. Jude has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent in 1962 to 80 percent today, and we are proud to support their goal of a 100 percent survival rate for all children worldwide."

"In partnership with White Cap, DEWALT proudly supports St. Jude in their mission to provide treatment for some of the toughest pediatric illnesses," said Maria Ford, President, Commercial & Industrial, Stanley Black & Decker. "It's a privilege to play a role in helping maintain that toughness through St Jude's research and lifesaving care for children and their families across the globe."

"We are deeply grateful to White Cap, DEWALT, and Joe Gibbs Racing for their truly unwavering commitment to our mission," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Their support helps St. Jude drive innovative research and ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live."

To donate to St. Jude alongside White Cap, click this link: Donate to St Jude and help kids fight cancer - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

