White Cap Announces Acquisition of Midstream Supply & Rental

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired Midstream Supply & Rental, a distributor of concrete accessories, erosion control, safety products, and rental equipment based in Shreveport, LA, serving non-residential and infrastructure end markets.

Midstream Supply & Rental is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"White Cap is excited to expand our rental operations and value-added services in the Central Region with the addition of Midstream Supply & Rental," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "With their skilled team and broad product and service offerings, we will strengthen our ability to drive our customers' success."

"White Cap is an industry leader, and I can't wait to see the growth our team experiences by joining forces," said Jason Martin, Co-Owner of Midstream Supply & Rental. "With the backing of a large organization, we will continue to set the standard of excellence for our customers and deliver an exceptional customer experience."

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 500 branches across North America with more than 10,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC