White Cap Celebrates Grand Opening of Enterprise Distribution Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

White Cap leaders, associates, customers, and community partners gathered to commemorate the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. The celebration also included remarks from company and local government officials, a reception, and guided facility tours. As part of the celebration and its ongoing commitment to the Lehigh Valley community, White Cap donated a total of $10,000, presenting $5,000 each to the Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company and Upper Nazareth Fire Department to support the first responders who help keep local communities safe.

"Our Bethlehem EDC puts more of our broad product assortment closer to our customers' job sites in some of the busiest construction markets in the country," said Alan Sollenberger, Chief Executive Officer. "From New England, New York and Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C., professional contractors count on White Cap every day to keep their jobs moving, and this facility elevates the speed and reliability they can expect from us."

"Bethlehem is a community that builds, and we're proud to be part of it," said Tracy Rosser, Chief Supply Chain Officer at White Cap. "This facility is a critical addition to our distribution network, helping supply some of the region's largest construction and infrastructure projects. With deeper inventory, faster order turnaround, and more efficient delivery capabilities, the Bethlehem EDC enables us to better serve customers throughout the Northeastern area of the U.S. while creating new career opportunities for growth in the Lehigh Valley."

The Bethlehem EDC currently employs 66 associates, with plans to grow to more than 70 as operations expand. The facility currently services 67 White Cap branches across 13 states, supporting major metropolitan markets including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates provide concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 575 branches across North America with more than 12,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC