White Cap Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Business of Gierke Robinson Company, Inc.

ATLANTA, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the business of Gierke Robinson Company, Inc., a distributor of concrete accessories and tools, equipment rentals, and repair services. Gierke Robinson serves concrete, paving, and general contractors across Eastern Iowa, Western Illinois, and Southwest Wisconsin.

Founded in 1919, Gierke Robison is a strategic addition that expands White Cap's presence and product offering in the Midwest, with four locations in Iowa, including Davenport, Bettendorf, Dubuque and Waterloo.

"Gierke Robinson has had an incredible reputation as an expert in construction equipment for more than a century," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "We are excited to welcome their talented associates to the White Cap family, enabling our combined teams to offer our customers expanded presence and greater service capabilities in a growing Midwestern market."

"I'm thrilled about what this next chapter will mean for our customers, associates, and business," said Terry Kilburg, Owner of Gierke Robinson Company, Inc. "Joining White Cap will allow us to serve our customers with expanded solutions, greater resources, and the same dedication to exceptional service that has always defined our company."

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates provide concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 575 branches across North America with more than 12,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC