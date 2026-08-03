White Cap Completes Acquisition of the Business of Gierke Robinson Company, Inc.

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired the business of Gierke Robinson Company, Inc., a distributor of concrete accessories and tools, equipment rentals, and repair services. Gierke Robinson serves concrete, paving, and general contractors across Eastern Iowa, Western Illinois, and Southwest Wisconsin.

The business of Gierke Robinson is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates provide concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 575 branches across North America with more than 12,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC