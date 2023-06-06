White Cap Completes Acquisition of the Assets of Tri-Boro Construction Supplies

News provided by

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC

06 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap L.P. ("White Cap"), a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has closed on the previously announced agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Tri-Boro Construction Supplies, a Pennsylvania-based concrete accessories and construction supply company.

"Through Tri-Boro's strong local presence, dedicated team, and product offerings, we look forward to continuing to support our customers in the Northeast with an even broader product and service offering as part of the White Cap family," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap.

Founded in 1974, Tri-Boro started with concrete deliveries and quickly expanded to offer a wide range of tools, equipment, and services for residential and commercial job sites, including full rebar fabrication services. With locations in Dallastown, PA and Carlisle, PA, Tri-Boro Construction Supplies serves a variety of customers in the local area and beyond.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S. and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates more than 450 branches across North America, with more than 9,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC

