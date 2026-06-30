White Cap Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

ATLANTA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, today released its fifth Sustainability Report, highlighting initiatives and progress achieved over the past year in support of its sustainability commitments.

The 2025 Sustainability Report highlights White Cap's efforts to reduce environmental impacts across its supply chain; provide a socially conscious workplace that fosters strong relationships among associates, customers, suppliers, and communities; and operate with integrity, transparency and respect across its business.

These efforts are a result of White Cap's Commitments to:

Responsible Construction

Operational Integrity and Safety

Our People and Communities

Governance and Security

"At White Cap, Our Commitments are integral to how we work and how we support the people and communities around us," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO. "This Sustainability Report highlights the progress we've made and reinforces our commitments to operate with integrity, invest in our people, and help build a more sustainable future. The dedication of our associates across the organization continues to drive these efforts, and I'm proud to be part of a team making a meaningful impact every day."

To access the 2025 Sustainability Report and learn more about Our Commitments as White Cap, visit https://about.whitecap.com/our-commitments.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates provide concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates over 550 branches across North America with more than 12,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC