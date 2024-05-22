White Cap Expands Capabilities in the Southeast with Acquisition of WWJ Rebar

ATLANTA, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired WWJ Rebar, a provider of customized reinforcing steel solutions based in Aiken, S.C., serving industrial, commercial and residential projects across Georgia and South Carolina.

WWJ Rebar is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"We are excited to grow our rebar fabrication operations as a critical value-added service for our customers across the Southeast Region with the addition of WWJ Rebar," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "By combining our talented teams, we further strengthen our shared offerings and capabilities."

"Our people are our greatest asset, and we look forward to the opportunities White Cap provides for their career growth and development as we join the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies across North America," said Bill Jones, Owner and CEO of WWJ Rebar. "By joining White Cap, we can provide our customers with access to a broad suite of products and services beyond our rebar operations. This is a winning combination for our customers and our people."

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 450 branches across North America with more than 9,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC