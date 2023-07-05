White Cap Expands Forming and Shoring Capabilities with Acquisition of Form Tech

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC

05 Jul, 2023, 13:00 ET

ATLANTA, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap L.P. ("White Cap"), a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired Form Tech Concrete Forms, Inc. ("Form Tech"), a leading provider of concrete forming and shoring rental equipment and related consumable products serving contractors through seven locations across the Southeast, Midwest and mid-Atlantic regions.

Form Tech is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"We are excited to expand our forming and shoring capabilities across multiple markets thanks to the strong talents of the Form Tech team," said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. "By combining our knowledgeable teams, we are able to strengthen our ability to deliver an unparalleled depth and breadth of products and services to our customers."

"Both Form Tech and White Cap are committed to providing exceptional customer service while maintaining the highest levels of safety and quality," said Frank Smiser, Vice President of Sales, Form Tech.

Form Tech is a leading provider of concrete forming and shoring rental equipment. Established in 1976 and headquartered in Michigan, Form Tech has specialized in supplying concrete formwork and accessories to contractors for over 47 years. Upon its inception, Form Tech became one of the first independent formwork suppliers in the U.S., focused primarily on the Symons Steel-Ply Forming System. Form Tech maintains and distributes one of the largest working fleets of Steel-Ply as well as a diversified fleet of modular clamp systems and shoring systems to service its many diverse markets and customers. To learn more about Form Tech, visit https://www.formtechinc.com/.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S. and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates approximately 450 branches across North America with more than 9,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC

