White Cap Expands North Central Region with Acquisition of B&R Reinforcing, Inc.

ATLANTA, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has closed on an agreement to acquire B&R Reinforcing, Inc., a supplier of concrete accessories and fabricated rebar located in Columbus, Ohio, serving non-residential and infrastructure end markets.

"B&R Reinforcing's strong reputation around rebar fabrication and concrete accessory supplies for customers in the central Ohio market provides an excellent foundation for White Cap to expand our value-added services and one-stop shop across Ohio, so we can continue to serve our customers with excellence," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap.

"Our staff brings decades of experience and knowledge, and I'm certain that joining forces with White Cap will make our team stronger than ever," said Michael Bright, Co-Owner of B&R Reinforcing. "With White Cap being the premier distributor for construction materials, and B&R Reinforcing being the preferred rebar fabricator in Columbus, our team at B&R Reinforcing has an excellent opportunity for growth and continued success. We are excited to become part of the White Cap family."

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 450 branches across North America with approximately 10,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers.

