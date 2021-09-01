White Cap Expands Northeast Region with Acquisition of Tri-Supply & Equipment

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") has closed on the agreement to acquire Tri-Supply & Equipment. Based in New Castle, Del. with two other locations in Salisbury, Md. and Dover, Del., Tri-Supply & Equipment will join White Cap in the Northeast Region in serving its local customers with exceptional customer service.

"We are excited about the ability to leverage our combined branch footprint to better serve our customers in the mid-Atlantic area. There are no other White Cap branches in Delaware, and we are proud to combine our national product offerings with the local, unique rental and construction supply strength of Tri-Supply & Equipment," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap.

The combined teams of talented associates from Tri-Supply & Equipment and White Cap in the Northeast Region will be able to offer even stronger service capabilities, depth of inventory and breadth of products for local customers.

This acquisition is the second for White Cap since becoming an independent company in October 2020 and the first in the United States.

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC. ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap includes Brafasco, Brock White and NCA in Canada and multiple brands that fall under Construction Supply Group. White Cap operates nearly 400 branches across the U.S. and Canada with approximately 7,000 employees and offers nearly 450,000 SKUs to approximately 150,000 customers. For more information, visit newsroom.whitecap.com.

About Tri-Supply & Equipment

Tri-Supply & Equipment was founded in 1998 to provide a single source for recognized, quality brands of materials, equipment, and service in the construction industry. Servicing the Mid-Atlantic region, Tri-Supply & Equipment is dedicated to fulfilling all material and equipment job site demands. Tri-Supply & Equipment has steadily become a leading supplier of the excavating, concrete, and masonry contractors, representing only the best manufacturers and suppliers. For more information, visit www.buytri.com.

