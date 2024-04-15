White Cap Expands Northwest Region with Acquisition of Bend Construction Supply, Inc.

ATLANTA, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has closed on an agreement to acquire Bend Construction Supply, Inc., a specialty distributor of products for concrete, mechanical, and electrical contractors located in Bend, Oregon.

"By joining forces with Bend's experienced team, we have a great opportunity to expand our local presence in central Oregon and provide more products and services to our customers," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap.

Bend Construction Supply, Inc., founded in 2002 by David and Lisa Baker, is a premier supplier of struts, fasteners, anchors, and concrete accessories and products. David Baker will be joining the White Cap team and Lisa Baker will serve in a consulting capacity to assist with the transition.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates over 450 branches across North America with more than 9,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC