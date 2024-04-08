White Cap Expands Rebar Operations with Acquisition of Crimson Steel Supply, LLC

ATLANTA, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired Crimson Steel Supply, LLC (Crimson Steel), a premier value-added distributor and fabricator of engineered steel rebar and structural steel products serving non-residential and infrastructure end markets.

Crimson Steel is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"We are very pleased to be able to expand our rebar and structural steel product capabilities across the region thanks to the exceptional talents of the Crimson Steel team," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "By combining our knowledgeable teams and expanding our product offerings, we are able to strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional service to our customers."

Since its founding in 2010, Crimson Steel has built a leading position in the Oklahoma rebar fabrication market with a focus on complex projects throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states supported by over 100 employees. The experienced and knowledgeable staff serves customers from three locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Muskogee, OK. Crimson Steel had previously partnered with Argonaut Private Equity, a Tulsa-based private equity firm focused on investments in the industrials, manufacturing, and services sectors.

"I am proud of the immense success Crimson Steel has achieved over the last 14 years and enjoyed the partnership that I had with Argonaut" said Dustin Wright, CEO of Crimson Steel. "My team's commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our customers has helped us become the leader in the Oklahoma rebar market. Joining the White Cap family will allow us to continue supporting our valued customers while expanding our product and service offerings."

D.A. Davidson & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to Crimson Steel and Argonaut Private Equity in the transaction.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates over 450 branches across North America with more than 9,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC