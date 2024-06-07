White Cap Expands Rebar Operations with Acquisition of Rebar Solutions, LLC

ATLANTA, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired Rebar Solutions, LLC, a Virginia-based rebar fabricator and distributor of steel rebar and pre-assembled products serving industrial and commercial end markets.

Rebar Solutions, LLC is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"White Cap is thrilled to add a full-service rebar fabricator to our operations in the Northeast Region," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "By uniting with the skilled teams at Rebar Solutions, we extend our product and service offerings to our valued customers in the Mid-Atlantic market and enhance our ability to deliver what our customers need, when and where they need it."

"Our associates are excited to join the White Cap family," said Dale Wenger, Owner and Operating Manager of Rebar Solutions, LLC. "We have a tenured, dedicated team that is looking forward to having broader career opportunities at White Cap with deeper product and service capabilities for our customers."

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 450 branches across North America with more than 9,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC