White Cap Expands Rebar Services in Nashville

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") has closed on an agreement to acquire the rebar operations located in Nashville, Tenn., that were previously part of The Cook & Boardman Group.

"This location, which specializes in steel fabrication and the supply of rebar placement materials and concrete accessories, will allow us to provide expanded rebar services to our local customers in a fast-growing market," said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. "We are excited to continue to deliver exceptional service for our local customers thanks to this new strong talent and capabilities in the Mid-South market."

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S., including Ram Tool, and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates approximately 450 branches across the U.S. and Canada with approximately 9,000 employees and offers nearly 450,000 SKUs to approximately 150,000 customers.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC