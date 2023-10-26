White Cap Partners with Arbor Day Foundation and Trees Atlanta for Local Planting Day

News provided by

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, and Arbor Day Foundation, the world's largest membership nonprofit dedicated to planting trees, today announce an Atlanta-area planting day in partnership with local tree-planting nonprofit Trees Atlanta.

On Friday, October 27, White Cap will host an urban community tree planting event in Atlanta as part of its commitment to building safer and healthier cities. During the event, Atlanta-based White Cap employees, leaders and other volunteers will plant over 50 trees together.

As the largest North American distributor of specialty construction supplies, White Cap is committed to responsible construction and environmental sustainability. Supporting organizations like the Arbor Day Foundation and Trees Atlanta is one of the ways White Cap creates a more sustainable future. Learn more about White Cap's commitments here.

"White Cap's commitment to sustainability is more than a business priority, it's also a people priority," said Alan Sollenberger, President of White Cap. "As a member of the Atlanta business community, I could not be prouder of our team's dedication to strengthening and beautifying a community where we live and work."

About White Cap
White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 450 branches across North America with more than 9,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

About Trees Atlanta
Trees Atlanta is a nonprofit community group that protects and improves Atlanta's urban forest by planting, conserving, and educating. Since its founding in 1985, Trees Atlanta has planted over 160,000 trees throughout metro Atlanta with volunteers and partners to ensure environmental, social, and economic benefits of trees are available and abundant for the health and well-being of all communities. Trees Atlanta plants over 7,000 trees every year, including helping to design, install, and maintain the Atlanta BeltLine Arboretum; educates youth and adults through classroom lessons and hand-on training; and improves forested land by removing invasive species and restoring the native plant ecology of the area. Trees Atlanta is a trusted leader in organizing and demonstrating stewardship of our urban tree canopy. To volunteer and to learn more about the organization, please visit: treesatlanta.org.

About the Arbor Day Foundation
Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC

