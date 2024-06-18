White Cap Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

ATLANTA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, today released its third Sustainability Report to highlight current initiatives and progress made over the past year in support of its sustainability commitments.

This 2023 Sustainability Report highlights White Cap's efforts to reduce environmental impacts across its supply chain; provide a socially conscious workplace that nurtures associate, customer, supplier and community relationships; and operate with integrity, transparency, equality and respect across its operations. These efforts are a result of White Cap's Commitments to:

Responsible Construction

Operational Integrity and Safety

Our People and Communities

Governance and Security

"As we continue to grow through the expansion of the White Cap family and opening new locations, we have even more opportunities to positively impact our planet, our communities and one another," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "The journey ahead is filled with promise, and we are excited about the valuable impact we can create as one team."

To access the 2023 Sustainability Report and learn more about Our Commitments as White Cap, visit https://about.whitecap.com/our-commitments.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 450 branches across North America with approximately 10,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

