White Cap Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Business of Ace Contractors Supply, Expanding Presence in Central Texas

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the business of Ace Contractors Supply, a distributor of concrete accessories, rebar, safety and consumable products, and other construction supplies, located in Austin, Texas.

The strategic addition of Ace Contractors Supply expands White Cap's presence and product offering in one of the nation's fastest-growing construction markets.

"Ace Contractors Supply has earned the trust of contractors throughout Central Texas by delivering exceptional service and deep local expertise," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "We're excited to welcome the Ace team to White Cap and look forward to building on their strong customer relationships while providing expanded resources and solutions to help customers succeed."

"Joining White Cap creates new opportunities for our employees and customers while preserving the values and service commitment that have defined our business," said Jerry Haverda, Owner of Ace Contractors Supply. "Together, we will be even better positioned to support our customers across Central Texas and beyond."

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates provide concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 575 branches across North America with more than 12,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC