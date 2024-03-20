White Cap Welcomes Tracy Rosser as Chief Supply Chain Officer

ATLANTA, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has welcomed Tracy Rosser to the new role of Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO) at White Cap. In this role, Tracy will maximize investments in White Cap's transformational supply chain initiatives and lead the supply chain strategy for the company.

"Tracy is an experienced supply chain leader who has executed transformational supply chain initiatives at a business of our scale and complements the strengths and knowledge of our senior leadership team," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "With more than 30 years of supply chain leadership experience from Walmart and Transplace/Uber Freight, Tracy will enable us to deliver efficient and reliable supply and delivery of products, while supporting our growth and innovation."

Tracy most recently served as Executive Vice President of Operations at Transplace/Uber Freight since 2019, where he led all transportation management activities for the business. Prior to Transplace/Uber Freight, Tracy spent 22 years at Walmart, previously serving as Senior Vice President of Transportation and Supply Chain, and as Chief Operating Officer of Walmart Transportation LLC.

White Cap serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure and residential end markets. White Cap operates more than 450 branches across North America with more than 9,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

