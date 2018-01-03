White Castle Black Bean Slider Adds to Healthy Line-up for New Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's New Year, New Slider at White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, with the return of Dr. Praeger's™ Black Bean Slider. This lean and mean slider is just what the doctor ordered for your healthy eating resolutions, and is available at all White Castle locations for only 99 cents until February 10th, or while supplies last. Don't leave without also conquering the winter weather, with any sized White Castle premium blend coffee for just 99 cents.

"At White Castle, we care about your New Year's resolutions! That's why we're bringing even more power to our veggie punch! We're excited to bring back this popular slider innovation, which was created by our talented chefs in the White Castle test kitchen," said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle. "Don't miss out on this vegetarian option that's not only Craver-tarian approved, it's everyone approved."

Alongside the acclaimed Veggie Slider, the Dr. Praeger's™ Black Bean Slider boosts the vegetarian offering at White Castle, both for just 99 cents. This highly anticipated return will feature delicious black beans, red peppers and corn. Much like the Veggie Slider, the Dr. Praeger's™ patty is served on the signature White Castle slider bun and Cravers will have their choice of tasty sauces on the side, including Ranch, Sweet Thai or Honey Mustard.

To add to the excitement, Cravers can wake up, or warm up, with White Castle's steaming hot coffee, brewed fresh all day long. This brew-tiful premium blend coffee is available in any size for only 99 cents, for a limited-time.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain based in Columbus, Ohio, has been making Bold Moves™ as a family-owned business for more than 96 years. Cravers on-the-go can access sweet deals and place a pick-up order any time in the official White Castle app (iTunes App Store or Google Play) or in the frozen aisle at a grocery store near you. www.whitecastle.com

