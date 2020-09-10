White Castle® Launches Restaurant Loyalty Program, Craver Nation, and Rewards First-Time Sign-Ups with Free Combo Meal

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the nation's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been creating memorable moments for its customers for 99 years. With its 100th birthday just around the corner, the family-owned business has launched its first systemwide loyalty program with benefits that are customized to the uniqueness of each customer's Crave.

White Castle has launched its first systemwide loyalty program with benefits that are customized to the uniqueness of each customer’s Crave. The Craver Nation loyalty program, accessible via the White Castle app, will provide valuable discounts and special offers to customers based on their individual purchase history at White Castle restaurants. Members will receive a free combo meal with four Original Sliders, a small order of fries and a small soft drink when they sign up.

"No two customers are quite alike, which is why we're offering a personalized experience that's not based on points or the number of purchases, but instead on their individual preferences at White Castle," said Lisa Ingram, president and CEO of White Castle and fourth generation family member. "We're looking forward to providing these special offers and creating even stronger connections with all beloved members of the Craver Nation."

Everyone is welcome in Craver Nation. They can sign up by downloading the White Castle mobile app and immediately receive the offer for a free combo meal plus more than $10 worth of additional savings to use in the month of September. New discount coupons and special offers will be added each month, and Cravers will also have the opportunity to participate in customer surveys that shape new products, purchase White Castle swag ahead of the general public, and gain access to other exclusive content and experiences. Many offers are available to use at the Castle and others are are ideal to use when ordering ahead via the app, which allows for contactless payment, something important to many customers today.

In partnership with technology partner Plexure, White Castle introduced the loyalty program earlier this year in select markets during a pilot phase. The purposeful rollout helped ensure the White Castle app was giving new Craver Nation members the best possible customer experience.

"It is a pleasure to partner with White Castle, whose commitment to delivering an engaging and personalized program is unrivaled," said Craig Herbison, CEO at Plexure. "Since the pilot phase, we have already seen significant uplifts in app adoption rates, customer engagement figures and offer redemptions. With the foundation now in place, there are some really exciting plans on the horizon for Craver Nation."

"We are excited for a new way to show our appreciation to the thousands and thousands of passionate White Castle fans," said Ingram. "Through this loyalty program, we're able to reward them and enhance their friendship with our brand and with the entire White Castle family."

