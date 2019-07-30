White Castle® Partners with Uber Eats to Expand Delivery and Give Away up to 1 Million Free Sliders to Cravers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the nation's first fast-food hamburger chain and home of The Original Slider®, today announced a new partnership with Uber Eats, offering online ordering and delivery to Cravers near more than 330 White Castle locations. Coinciding with the 15th anniversary of beloved film classic, Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, White Castle and Uber Eats will be giving away up to 1 million Original Sliders – one 10 sack per customer (small order fee may apply on orders of less than $10) – to Cravers with their order through the Uber Eats app using promo code 1MILLIONSLIDERS beginning on July 30. The fast-food chain is also offering a new Harold & Kumar meal reflecting pricing from 2004 when the film was released. The meal is available to Uber Eats customers on July 30 and 31 and includes 30 Original Sliders, five small fries and four 21 oz. soft drinks for just $23.40.

Cravers can now order any of White Castle's coveted menu items, such as The Original Slider®, the plant-powered Impossible Slider, or even a Crave Case for those with the boldest of appetites, through the Uber Eats app. Beginning July 30, White Castle will be giving away up to 1 million Original Sliders, in quantities of 10 per customer. Craving customers should act now, as the free "slider-tunity" will end once 1 million sliders have been given away, or on August 31, 2019.

"At White Castle, we're always working to improve the access and ease of enjoying our iconic sliders for our loyal customers across Craver nation," said Lisa Ingram, CEO at White Castle. "In 2004, we learned of a daring and arduous trip that two fans took to fulfill their Cravings. Today, we're happy to partner with Uber Eats to take our delivery capabilities to an entirely new level and make sure we're meeting customer needs where and when they arise."

"We're thrilled to offer one million White Castle sliders to customers to celebrate Harold & Kumar's epic journey, " said Dennis Seydel, head of marketing for US and Canada, Uber Eats. "We're excited to partner with White Castle to deliver eaters this innovative and playful trip down memory lane."

To learn more about White Castle or find restaurants and retail products near you, visit www.WhiteCastle.com . To start your delivery order through Uber Eats, visit http://www.ubereats.com/ .

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain based in Columbus, Ohio, has been making Bold Moves™ as a family-owned business for 98 years. The company was founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921, serving The Original Slider®, made from 100 percent USDA inspected beef. Today White Castle owns and operates nearly 400 restaurants in 13 states. The pioneering original slider, Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other tasty food options. White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants and bakeries as well as three frozen food processing plants. The retail division markets White Castle's famous fare in grocery, club stores, convenience stores, vending operations and concessions across the United States and in a growing number of international locations, including military base exchanges around the world.

Cravers on-the-go can access sweet deals and place a pick-up order any time in the official White Castle app. Download the app today from the iTunes App Store or Google Play . For more information on White Castle visit whitecastle.com .

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats allows people to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal at the touch of a button, and have it delivered reliably and quickly. Since launching the Eats app three and a half years ago, the business has leveraged Uber's technology and logistics expertise to serve 500+ cities globally and partner with more than 220,00 restaurants, all while keeping average delivery time under 30 minutes.

