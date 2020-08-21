White Castle Teams Up With Postmates To Bring Their Famous Original Sliders Directly To Your Door

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates, the only app that enables you to get just about anything delivered, has partnered with White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain and the home of The Original Slider® to offer customers on-demand delivery. Starting today through the weekend (August 23), customers will get $5 off, when they spend $20.

"White Castle has been serving its customers for almost 100 years, and we are proud to be a part of their amazing legacy," said Doug Thompson, Director of Merchant Business Development at Postmates.

"We're thrilled to further our mission to create memorable moments by meeting our many Cravers where they're at. This new partnership with Postmates will help us take delivery to the next level," said Steve Foreman, Director of Operations Services, White Castle. "Since 1921, our team has been embracing innovation and creativity to better savor the White Castle experience. That experience just got even better thanks to this new partnership."

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 600,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 4,200 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 80 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from participating White Castle locations, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

About Postmates

Postmates is a leader in enabling anyone to get nearly anything on-demand. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. A market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com .

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty sliders as a family-owned business for almost 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

