White Castle's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide Shines with Limited Edition 100th Birthday Mug, Light-up Holiday Sweater and More

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The gift-giving season is right around the corner, and White Castle has some fun and unique gift ideas that will surprise and delight your favorite Craver!

White Castle's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide Shines. White Castle's online store, the House of Crave, offers a cool collection of White Castle-branded products, from totes, ties and t-shirts to golf balls, ball caps and campfire mugs. The 2020 version of White Castle's holiday sweater features the headline "Slider Season" and the White Castle logo encompassed in a light-up snow globe, making it particularly striking when worn at night. Available at www.houseofcrave.com.

White Castle's online store, the House of Crave, offers a cool collection of White Castle-branded products, from totes, ties and t-shirts to golf balls, ball caps and campfire mugs. This year, the site also features White Castle's limited edition 100th birthday mug, created to commemorate the fast-food restaurant's 100th birthday in 2021. The ceramic mug, which changes colors based on the temperature of the drink inside, is just $5.99 plus tax (while supplies last).

"We exist to create memorable moments, and the holidays are among our favorite times to celebrate the crave and share gifts with family and friends," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Whether you're near or far, this line-up is sure to surprise and delight!"

The House of Crave also includes a festive new apparel item sure to become a fashion favorite – the 2020 version of White Castle's holiday sweater. Featuring the headline "Slider Season," the royal blue sweater features the White Castle logo encompassed in a light-up snow globe, making it particularly striking when worn at night. Available in sizes XS to 5XL, it's perfect for outdoor fun and household gatherings, not to mention for festive (and beautiful) sweater contests. And it pairs perfectly with White Castle's branded face mask and royal blue beanie! Festive has never looked so good.

Check out the other fun and unique items that round out the top 10 items – all adorned with the iconic White Castle logo – in White Castle's Holiday Gift Guide:

Free shipping from the House of Crave is available for all orders placed on Cyber Monday, November 30.

If serving convenient, craveable food is the holiday goal, then White Castle has customers covered there, too. White Castle is giving away $5 holiday promo cards for every $25 worth of gift cards purchased at participating Castles, now through the end of the year. That's $30 worth of food for just $25! Gift cards can be used to purchase any menu item, including the new Crave Clutch, which holds 20 Sliders of any variety. Customers who sign up for White Castle's new member loyalty program, Craver Nation, get a coupon for an original slider combo meal as well as other exclusive offers, including $2 off the Crave Clutch.

"And if you aren't sure which items suits your giftee best, our White Castle gift cards are sure to satisfy their holiday Cravings!" said Richardson.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for almost 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

