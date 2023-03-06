White Chocolate Market Size is set to Grow by USD 9.05 Billion at an Accelerating CAGR of 5.03% from 2022 to 2027, Historic Market Size was Recorded at USD 28.78 Billion between 2017 and 2021- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The white chocolate market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 9.05 billion. The availability of chocolates with premium quality, the implementation of more advanced packaging techniques, and the new product launches are projected as some major factors leading to the white chocolate market growth. For more such market analysis updates, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), request for the sample PDF report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global White Chocolate Market 2023-2027

As per Technavio's analysis, there are various market segments classified including white chocolate bars, white chocolate bulk, and white chocolate truffles in the white chocolate market.

The white chocolate bars segment is projected to record the highest market share growth during the forecast period. It was valued at USD 18.42 billion in 2017 and will continue to grow significantly by 2021. Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, Europe is projected at the top of the list. 44% of the total market share growth will originate from Europe by 2027.

Technavio also suggests, growing product-related advancements and launches are projected as the key factors to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Driver, Trend, and Challenge

A significant increase in the chocolates with premium quality is notably driving the white chocolate market growth.

Technavio also suggests, growing awareness about the multiple benefits of using white chocolate in cosmetics will emerge as a primary market trend for the white chocolate market growth during the forecast period.

As an emerging market challenge, variations in the prices of cocoa may impede market growth as per Technavio's report.

Key Market Vendors

Technavio also includes a detailed analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offers key information on the vendors, such as:

Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.

Mondelez International Inc.

Ferrero International S.A.

MarieBelle

ITC Ltd.

Ludwig Weinrich GmbH and Co. KG

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Mars Inc.

Lotte Corp.

Molinos Rio de la Plata SA

What`s New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Key Data Covered in this White Chocolate Market in India Report

Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the white chocolate market in India during 2023-2027

during 2023-2027 Market size analysis of the white chocolate market in India and its association with the parent market

and its association with the parent market Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

Market share growth analysis across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and Detailed market's competitive landscape and key information about market vendors

Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

White Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 9.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.43 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, France, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alfred Ritter GmbH and Co. KG, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Darrell Lea Confectionery Co. Pty Ltd., Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., ITC Ltd., Lotte Corp., Ludwig Weinrich GmbH and Co. KG, MarieBelle, Mars Inc., Molinos Rio de la Plata SA, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Nugali Chocolates, Strauss Group Ltd., The Hershey Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

