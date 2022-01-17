White Chocolate Market size to grow by USD 1.78 Bn | Driven by increasing premiumization of chocolates | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

White Chocolate Market: Increasing premiumization of chocolates

The increasing consumer awareness about the negative effects of the presence of synthetic ingredients in food products has been creating the demand for organic, sugar-free, vegan, and gluten-free chocolates. This shift is encouraging chocolate brands to launch a wide range of premium chocolates to attract consumers who are influenced by price, packaging, ingredients, exclusivity, and provenance. The demand for such products is high in developed countries and is gaining more traction in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil. The untapped potential in these countries is encouraging many prominent vendors such as Mars, Barry Callebaut, and Mondelez International to expand their presence by offering premium products. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global white chocolate market during the forecast period.

Regional Market Analysis

With 43% of the growth originating from Europe, the region will record a slower growth rate than in APAC during 2020-2025.

The growing health awareness and high demand for premium chocolates are expected to boost the growth of the white chocolate market in Europe. The region is home to some of the largest chocolate manufacturing countries in the world. In addition, factors such as increasing product innovations and launches and the presence of major chocolate brands are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

White chocolate Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the white chocolate market by product (white chocolate bars, white chocolate bulk, and white chocolate truffles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The white chocolate bars segment accounted for maximum sales in 2020. The segment is driven by product innovations and the launch of new products by vendors. For instance, in August 2021, Cadbury announced three new white chocolate delights in the UK, with the White Chocolate Block, the White Buttons, and the White Chocolate Freddo Treasures. Similarly, other vendors are offering white chocolate bars entirely made from cocoa butter, sugar, and milk or contain filling and flavoring ingredients such as nuts, caramel, nougat, fondant, vanilla, orange, coffee, butterscotch, honey, and mint. Such product offerings are driving the growth of the segment.

White Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.82% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.50 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Ferrero International SA, Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., Lotte Shopping Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Strauss Group Ltd., and The Hershey Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

