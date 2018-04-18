White Chrysotile Asbestos is Safe, Says International Alliance of Trade Union Organizations "Chrysotile"

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678828/International_Alliance_of_Trade_Union_Organizations_Chrysotile_Logo.jpg )



In the noted publication, "Inhalation Toxicology" a team of researchers led by Christie A. Barlow published the results of a detailed analysis based on an evaluation and results from several hundred scientific works that examined the relationship between the length of asbestos fibers and the potential possibility of disease on contact with this substance. The comparative analysis and methodological examination of scientific works collected over the past few decades confirm the established expert opinion, that the risk of disease with fiber lengts less than 5 microns (0.005 mm) is minimal, and, potentially, does not exist at all.

This last statement is worth underlining, and is confirmed directly by their work: "Often exposure, even in significant doses, of chrysotile asbestos does not lead to an increase in cancer incidence in the control group (Pierce et al., 2016), while exposure to another type of asbestos (e.g. amphibole) in smaller doses may significantly affect the incidence of cancer in the exposed group (Berman & Crump, 2008b; Hodgson & Darnton, 2000)."

It should be added that independent experts from two US federal agencies (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry and the Environmental Protection Agency) agree with the scientists' conclusions. According to their data, the length of asbestos fiber is the key factor by which potential risk to a person in contact with the mineral can be assessed. Owing to its short fibers, chrysotile asbestos therefore cannot cause diseases and is, therefore, safe.

Summarizing the aforementioned, the International Alliance "Chrysotile" requires the modification of obsolete rules prohibiting the extraction, processing, and use of chrysotile asbestos as well as derivatives thereof. Governments restricting this sector of the economy should heed the opinion of a broad spectrum of internationally acclaimed scientists, international health organizations, and other competent organizations in order to permanently abolish restrictions on the interaction of society with chrysotile.

The development of the chrysotile industry, which has emerged after an unfair and biased period of active discreditation, will bring enormous benefits to states and societies of countries which prohibit interaction with asbestos, due to the abundance of quality, cost-effective, and durable products on the market, the creation of many new jobs, the construction of infrastructure, and relevant tax deductions.

Only outdated laws and unreasonable prejudices stand in the way of progress. The International Alliance "Chrysotile" is convinced of the need to overcome them in order to achieve economic growth and promote social prosperity.

