White Claw Hard Seltzer is the Official Hard Seltzer of Sundance Film Festival

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, White Claw® Hard Seltzer – the number one selling hard seltzer in the nation with 50 percent share1 of the explosive segment – announces its multi-year sponsorship of the Sundance Film Festival. The partnership of the hottest alcoholic beverage in the United States with the premiere film festival marks the intersection of art, culture and community.

As the official hard seltzer sponsor of the renowned film festival, attendees can experience the essence of White Claw with an immersive video series celebrating the best independent creators in the surfing world and outdoor space. Topics range from DIY, social impact, innovation and creativity around the independent outdoor and surfing communities exclusively for Sundance Film Festival attendees. The video series will be featured on the Sundance Film Festival's virtual Main Street webpage .

"We're thrilled to be the official hard seltzer of Sundance," said John Shea, chief marketing officer, White Claw Hard Seltzer. "As a brand rooted in culture and innovation, White Claw is excited to support Sundance Film Festival and the participating creators."

"Though the festival will look a little different this year, we are grateful to our great partners, like White Claw, that share the same innovative spirit and authenticity as the Sundance Institute. We look forward to seeing this partnership evolve over the years." said Mary Sadeghy, head of corporate partnerships at Sundance Institute.

Sundance Film Festival audiences will experience the interactive, virtual festival from the comfort of their living rooms this year. Sundance will premiere over 70 films on a custom online platform during the seven day event - January 28th through February 3rd. For the latest updates about White Claw activations at Sundance Film Festival, follow @ whiteclaw on Instagram, @ whiteclawseltzer on Facebook and @ whiteclaw on Twitter.

