White Claw® Hard Seltzer Launches New Flavors and Higher-ABV White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge
Number one hard seltzer brand's latest innovations just in time for summer
Apr 15, 2021, 08:00 ET
CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Claw®, the nation's leading hard seltzer brand, announced the launch of two new innovations just in time for summer: White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No.3 with three new flavors and White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge, a stronger wave of refreshment with 8% alcohol. Both are crafted using a proprietary BrewPure® process, with the most refreshing flavors on the market.
Now Available: White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3
White Claw® fans are among the most engaged of any beverage brand in the world, and tens of thousands of them have requested new flavors. In response, White Claw® is releasing White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3. The latest variety pack includes three new flavors: Strawberry, Pineapple and Blackberry, alongside fan-favorite, Mango.
"Our fans have an insatiable desire for new flavors from White Claw® and that's exactly what we are delivering just in time for summer," said John Shea, Chief Marketing Officer, White Claw® Hard Seltzer, US.
Available nationwide, White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3 offers consumers a new way to enjoy the same gluten-free, 100 calories and 5% ABV White Claw® Hard Seltzer is beloved for.
Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3 joins Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collections No. 1 and No. 2, the top-selling SKUs in hard seltzer, expanding the White Claw® flavor portfolio that already includes: Black Cherry, Mango, Watermelon, Tangerine, Lemon, Raspberry, Ruby Grapefruit and Natural Lime.
Introducing White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge
Higher ABV White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge hits the market in two flavors: Blood Orange and Cranberry. At 8% alcohol in a 16 oz. can, White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge is perfect for consumers looking for a higher alcohol option and the delicious fruit flavor profiles they expect from White Claw®.
"We know some consumers are looking for a higher alcohol option from White Claw®, and that's what White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge delivers," said Shea.
White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge is available nationwide. To find White Claw® Hard Seltzer near you, please visit http://www.whiteclaw.com/#locator or learn more at @whiteclaw on Instagram, @whiteclawseltzer on Facebook or @whiteclaw on Twitter. To share which new flavor is your favorite, use the hashtag #WhiteClawFlavors.
ABOUT WHITE CLAW® HARD SELTZER:
White Claw® Hard Seltzer is the nation's leading hard seltzer known for pure, crisp refreshment. Crafted using a proprietary BrewPure® process, White Claw® is gluten free with 100 calories and 5% alcohol, per 12 fl oz. White Claw® is available in a variety of fruit flavors. Visit www.whiteclaw.com for full nutritional information.
In 2020, White Claw® contributed over $1 billion in growth to the hard seltzer segment growing +118%, which was more than the next two largest beverage growth brands combined. White Claw® also launched across 5 international markets, with another 10 planned for 2021.
Contact Information:
MSL GROUP – Lizet Gonzalez
[email protected]
SOURCE White Claw Hard Seltzer
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article