White Claw Hard Seltzer Offers Fans the Chance to Get Paid to Live Their Best Life

Beginning May 2nd through June 3rd, fans can enter the contest for the chance to embrace new experiences, travel to new places and discover new passions. In the end, two lucky winners ages 25 or older will become the official White Claw® Hard Seltzer ambassadors for six months, armed with $60,000 each to travel the United States while documenting their experiences with White Claw® fans nationwide.

The brand's new ambassadors - announced in August – will be encouraged to travel twice a month to places of their choosing, all with the ultimate freedom to explore newfound interests. Whether that's learning how to surf in San Diego, taking up yoga in the redwoods, canoeing through the Everglades, or taking up bungee jumping in the Grand Canyon, White Claw's new contest aims to turn fans' passions into reality.

"White Claw takes great pride in supporting those who embrace a balanced and active lifestyle," said Sanjiv Gajiwala, Senior Vice President of marketing, White Claw Seltzer Works. "With the 'My Best Life Contest,' we're creating new meaning for consumer sabbatical experiences and demonstrating our encouragement for men and women alike to get out there, live their best life and find their passions."

Enter the "My Best Life Contest" by following these simple steps:

If you don't already, follow @WhiteClaw on Instagram Take a photo that visually expresses how you currently live your best life Post the photo on your public Instagram account with a caption explaining how you currently live your best life, and how becoming a 'Best Life' ambassador will continue to fuel your personal passions Tag @WhiteClaw and include the hashtag #MyBestLifeContest

Or, enter online by visiting www.whiteclawbestlife.com. White Claw®, The Purest Hard Seltzer in the World®, brings the simplicity that is pure seltzer water, along with a spike of alcohol and a hint of natural fruit, to create a refreshing hard seltzer with 5% ALC/VOL. At only 100 calories, White Claw® is low carb, gluten-free and made with all-natural flavors.

Available in Black Cherry, Ruby Grapefruit, Natural Lime and Raspberry flavors, each White Claw® Hard Seltzer delivers a splash of crisp, refreshment. White Claw® can be purchased in individual 6-packs at an average retail price of $8.99 at grocery and liquor stores nationwide, 12-pack variety packs at an average retail price of $15.99 and single 19.2 ounce cans at an average retail price of $2.49.

To find White Claw® Hard Seltzer near you, please visit www.whiteclaw.com/#locator or learn more at @whiteclaw on Instagram and @whiteclawseltzer on Facebook.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. For more information on the "My Best Life Contest" and for rules and regulations available starting May 2nd, please visit www.whiteclawbestlife.com.

© 2018. ®Registered Trade-mark and Copyright owned by WHITE CLAW SELTZER WORKS, Chicago, IL 60661

BEER WITH NATURAL FLAVORS. PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

1 IRI Total Multi Outlet + Conv CYTD Ending 4-1-18

