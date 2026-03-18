WHITE CLAW® OPENS A $1 MILLION BAR TAB, SO FANS CAN CALL A TIME OUT ON TIRED AND EXPECTED DRINK ORDERS DURING BASKETBALL'S BIGGEST TOURNAMENT

The number one hard seltzer brand is partnering with Caleb Pressley and the team at Almost Friday Media to challenge fans to rethink their drink choice during March basketball's most-watched moments

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, White Claw® is opening a $1 million bar tab for fans during basketball's biggest tournament. The iconic hard seltzer knows sports bars turn into cheer zones, bringing friends together for the unexpected and exciting moments that make the games memorable. It's the best excuse to post up with friends for hours, but there's no excuse for lame drink orders. Settling for the same beer order? That's the real madness.

Cultural commentator and comedic force, Caleb Pressley calls to Make it a Couple of Claws™ on White Claw’s $1 million bar tab during the postseason madness. White Claw offers a nationwide $1 million bar tab keeping sports fans ready all tournament long.

Beer may be the go-to play, but it's not what everyone wants. According to new survey data from White Claw, 72% of patrons say beer is the default drink their friends order for the group.1 But even more beer drinkers (80%) say they would switch to a lighter tasting and more refreshing flavor option.1

So, available today, White Claw is giving fans a chance to Make it a Couple of Claws™ and put their order on White Claw's $1 million bar tab at thousands of locations nationwide. Just grab your crew and order your favorite flavors at any bar where White Claw is available. Then visit whiteclaw.com/coupleofclaws to upload a qualifying receipt and score a rebate, or enter without purchase for a chance to get a gift card, depending on your state. Whether rooting for the underdog or celebrating your alma mater, getting together over an ice-cold Claw™ is always a winning play. After all, time with friends isn't just good fun, it's good for you. Now there's nothing stopping fans from keeping game-day thrills going together.

"Tournament season turns sports bars into communities – we love that. But then fans order beer out of habit," said Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing, White Claw. "We know there's a better way to keep that energy with friends going, and we're putting our money where our Claws are…a million bucks worth. At White Claw we're all about the most refreshing options that keep the crew together from tip off to OT. Now, for a limited time, we've got the tab."

To bring even more action to the sports bars, White Claw is teaming up with cultural commentator and comedic force, Caleb Pressley, and other favorites from the Almost Friday Media crew like Rusty Featherstone, Chet Collins, and Eilise Patton, the dream team behind some of the internet's most relatable sports and bar content. On March 19, Pressley and his buddies will be popping into select bars to keep the vibes high, the energy rolling, and bench the tired beer habit.

"The postseason is already full of high-stakes moments, so there's no need to add to that by disappointing your friends with a drink they don't want. That's an upset that can be avoided even before tip-off," said Caleb Pressley. "Instead, grab your friends, Make it a Couple of Claws and let White Claw pick up the tab while you worry about the state of your busted bracket."

White Claw's national bar tab offer ends April 6. See rebate offer terms and conditions and sweepstakes official rules for details. To learn more, visit whiteclaw.com/coupleofclaws and follow @WhiteClaw on Instagram and TikTok.

REBATE

Must be age 21+ to participate. Valid 3/15/26 through 4/6/26. Maximum of two receipt submissions per person. Valid on qualifying purchase of WHITE CLAW® Hard Seltzer made at on-premises retailers. See full offer terms and conditions.

CO, DE, D.C., FL, ID, IA, KS, MA, MN, MT, MS, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, WA, WI, & WY only: Rebate up to $4.00 per can, up to 6 cans per receipt, maximum $24.00 total rebate.

CA, CT, GA, KY, MD, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, & VT only: Rebate up to $2.00 per can, up to 6 cans per receipt, maximum $12.00 total rebate.

SWEEPSTAKES:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of AK, AL, AR, AZ, HI, IN, IL, LA, ME, MO, NC, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WV who are 21+ years of age or older at time of entry. Void elsewhere and where prohibited by law. Must be WHITE CLAW® Shore Club member (Shore Club is free to join; see WHITE CLAW privacy policy). Sweepstakes starts 3/15/26 12:00:01 a.m. ET and ends 4/6/26 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Subject to daily entry deadlines; (1) $1000 gift card prize and (3) $25 gift card prizes per day per state. See official rules. Alcohol is not included in any prize.

ABOUT WHITE CLAW

White Claw® Hard Seltzer is the leading hard seltzer in the U.S. – larger than all other seltzer brands combined – known for pure, crisp refreshment. White Claw® is now available in over 20 international markets and has a category leading position across the board. Visit http://www.whiteclaw.com and follow @WhiteClaw for more information.

Please Drink Responsibly. Hard Seltzer with Flavors. All registered trademarks used under license by White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL.

ABOUT ALMOST FRIDAY MEDIA

Almost Friday Media is a media platform and production company founded in 2019 by brothers Max, Jack, and Sam Barrett. Starting as a viral Instagram account, it has since grown into a significant player in the comedy industry, focusing on relatable humor and social commentary. The company is known for its Almost Friday TV channel, which features sketches and comedy content, and has expanded into various media formats, including podcasts and television projects. Almost Friday Media is also associated with Mark Cuban and has collaborated with notable brands to enhance its reach and impact in the entertainment industry.

1 According to a January–February 2026 national online survey of 2,469 U.S. adults ages 21+ conducted by Edelman Data & Intelligence with YouGov.

Please contact [email protected] if you have any additional questions.

SOURCE White Claw