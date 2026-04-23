White Claw® and Teddy Swims Partner to Bring Friends Together Year-Round

The partnership builds on new research released today in The Social Refresh Report, a global study from White Claw of 6,600 people of legal drinking age (LDA) from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The research highlights a growing paradox: 76% of people believe connection gives life purpose and meaning1, but they're spending less time than ever socializing, just 34 minutes of their day (2%)2. It's not for lack of desire — many are willing to prioritize deeper relationships over status, success, or attention. In fact, 68% would give up social media for more meaningful connections.

At the center of the partnership is a new 360-campaign — the second under the brand's Grab Life By The Claw™ platform launched in 2024 — celebrating togetherness and meaningful connections that go hand in hand with a couple of ice-cold Claws™. The hero spot is set to one of Teddy's top singles, "The Door," and follows Teddy and his band, Freak Feely from a lonely villa to a high-energy house party, highlighting how White Claw acts as a catalyst for bringing people together.

"The most powerful thing about music is its ability to bring friends together," said Teddy Swims. "I've been lucky to share my journey with my closest friends, on stage, and in life. Whether it's through music or just spending time together, those moments mean everything, and that's what makes this partnership with White Claw so special."

Outside of the campaign, White Claw is bringing friends together over live music all year, including:

Two fans can score a lifetime* supply of concert tickets for them and their crew — so the live music hangs don't stop.

The chance to win two tickets for a pair of friends to see Teddy live this summer as part of an expenses-paid trip**.

An intimate White Claw Sessions performance in the Hamptons, hosted by Teddy to celebrate music, friendship, and shared memories.

Sponsorship of Teddy's upcoming tour, The UGLY Tour, announced last week with tickets officially going on sale this week.

"Our research shows that people are craving connection, but we're not always prioritizing time together, and that's impacting how we feel every day," said Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing at White Claw. "Music has the power to change that. It's the most exciting reason to get out, get together, and share something real. Through our partnership with Teddy Swims, we're creating more opportunities all year for fans to share a couple of Claws — because time with friends isn't just good fun, it's good for you."

To learn more about The Social Refresh Report, White Claw's partnership with Teddy, and how to win the lifetime* supply of concert tickets and chances to see Teddy Swims live, visit WhiteClaw.com. Follow @WhiteClaw on Instagram and TikTok for more chances to hang with Teddy, White Claw, and your crew all year long.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal U.S. residents of U.S./D.C., 21+ ONLY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts 3/1/26 @ 12:00:01 a.m. ET and ends 9/8/26 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Subject to entry deadlines. See official rules for free method of entry and other details at www.whiteclaw.com/ticketsforlife. Grand Prize awarded as $1,000 in live event gift cards per year for 50 years or $50,000 cash. Subject to tax withholding. See Official Rules. Sponsor: Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Chicago, IL.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C.), who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Must be WHITE CLAW® Shore Club member (Shore Club is free to join; see WHITE CLAW privacy policy). Sweepstakes starts 4/1/26 12:00:01 a.m. ET and ends 9/14/26 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Subject to entry deadlines. Subject to official rules available at https://www.whiteclaw.com/sweepstakes/teddyswims. Sponsor: Mark Anthony Brands Inc.

ABOUT WHITE CLAW

White Claw® Hard Seltzer is the leading hard seltzer in the U.S. – larger than all other seltzer brands combined – known for pure, crisp refreshment. White Claw® is now available in over 20 international markets and has a category leading position across the board. Visit http://www.whiteclaw.com and follow @WhiteClaw for more information.

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1 Source: White Claw Social Connections Research 2025

2 Source: the Bureau of Labor Statistics

SOURCE White Claw