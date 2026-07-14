White Claw® and Teddy Swims Launch the Ultimate Merch Collection That Goes Hand in Hand with Summertime Sips

Marking the first-ever White Claw collaborative merch collection, the special summer drop also includes a limited-edition hoodie and T-shirt featuring Teddy's latest signature look. Starting Thursday, July 16 at 9 a.m. ET, visit merch.whiteclaw.com to get your hands on the limited gear, while supplies last:

The Floatmate: White Claw® x Teddy Swims Limited-Edition Floatie: This custom bear-shaped pool floatie is inspired by Teddy's bold, punk-rock aesthetic, bringing attitude, fun and Teddy's unmistakable energy to beach days and lake hangs. It's the essential summer accessory, available for $85. Includes: Built-in center cooler and can holders to keep your Claws® ice-cold and within reach Electric pump for quick inflation, and Waterproof Bluetooth speaker (perfect for listening to Teddy's top hits)

This custom bear-shaped pool floatie is inspired by Teddy's bold, punk-rock aesthetic, bringing attitude, fun and Teddy's unmistakable energy to beach days and lake hangs. It's the essential summer accessory, available for $85. Includes: White Claw® x Teddy Swims Summer '26 Hoodie: Made from luxurious 14oz fleece with a kangaroo front pocket for storage, the limited-edition hoodie is your go-to layer, perfect for cooler nights spent with friends, a Teddy Swims soundtrack and moments you'll be talking about forever. Available for $65.

Made from luxurious 14oz fleece with a kangaroo front pocket for storage, the limited-edition hoodie is your go-to layer, perfect for cooler nights spent with friends, a Teddy Swims soundtrack and moments you'll be talking about forever. Available for $65. White Claw® x Teddy Swims Summer '26 Tee: This limited-edition T-shirt is crafted with a regular fit and made from 100% combed cotton. Built for beach hangs, backyard get-togethers, and nights that become the stories you tell with friends long after. Available for $45.

"The perfect summer day for me includes my best buds, an ice cold White Claw, the sun, a body of water to float around in and talk and play all day together! That's exactly why we made the Floatmate just when you think the perfect day can't be any more perfecter!" said Teddy Swims. "We stay on the move and it's important to always take moments together to slow down and celebrate even the tiniest wins. Rule 1 is keep it fun! It's easy to forget that sometimes. Make that intentional time to connect and love on your people this summer! You deserve it! We all do!"

The collection is the latest moment in Teddy's year-long partnership with White Claw, announced earlier this spring, that brings the brand's Grab Life By The Claw™ platform to life through music, friendship and in-person connection. It's inspired by original research from White Claw in The Social Refresh Report, which found 68% of people said they would give up social media for more meaningful social connections1. In the heat of the summer, The Floatmate helps friends unplug, cool off and make the most of the season over a Couple of Claws™.

"Grab Life By The Claw™ is about making time for the people and the connections that make life feel better. We partnered with Teddy to create more exciting ways to connect," said Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing at White Claw. "Hanging with friends is synonymous with summer and this capsule collection brings that essence to life. Music and friendship are central to our brand, and ultimately, our goal is to encourage people to create memorable moments all summer long over a couple of Claws."

Later this summer, Teddy and White Claw are closing out the season by bringing friends together for an intimate White Claw Sessions performance at the iconic Surf Lodge in the Hamptons over Labor Day weekend. The exclusive event will celebrate the season's best moments, giving fans a chance to experience Teddy's acoustic performance together with friends. To learn how to get your hands on tickets for you and a friend, visit https://www.whiteclaw.com/sweepstakes/teddyswims.

Fans can follow along at @WhiteClaw on Instagram and TikTok or visit WhiteClaw.com to learn more about how White Claw and Teddy Swims are turning up the volume this summer and beyond.

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1Source: White Claw Social Connections Research 2025

SOURCE White Claw