White Claw™ Tequila Smash Transforms Tequila into the Ultimate Social Beverage with Authentic Mexican Tequila and Real Juice and Iconic White Claw® Flavors

Years of research and flavor expertise led to a breakthrough, a Tequila drink like no other

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila has never been more popular, but even people who love it shoot it down with salt and lime or hide it under heaps of sugar in Margaritas. That's because Tequila has a unique taste that makes it challenging to blend with most fresh fruit flavors.

Challenge accepted.

White Claw®, the creator of the nation’s leading hard seltzer, introduces White Claw™ Tequila Smash, a refreshing Tequila beverage featuring a unique blend of ultra-pure seltzer, authentic Mexican Tequila, real fruit juice and blue agave nectar, available in four flavors: Pineapple Passion Fruit, Mango Tamarind, Lime Prickly Pear, and Strawberry Guava. White Claw™ Tequila Smash transforms tequila into the social drink it was meant to be, one for sharing, not shooting. White Claw’s proprietary Agua Dulce process captures the freshest, most aromatic flavors of agave before they’re lost during the tequila-making process, resulting in a tequila drink unlike anything you’ve had, especially in a can.

White Claw began its research into a new kind of Tequila drink more than three years ago. This odyssey led the company to the lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico, where White Claw sources Tequila from non-GMO blue weber agave grown on a family-owned organic farm; it is then aged at least six years. On this same farm, White Claw invented a way to capture a liquid with the freshest, most aromatic flavors of agave before they're lost in the Tequila-making process­—called Agua Dulce. White Claw Tequila Smash smashes together real Tequila and real fruit juice—iconic White Claw flavors plus new notes inspired by beloved tropical fruit flavors in Mexico—in a whole new way. Agua Dulce makes White Claw Tequila Smash complex and refreshing tasting, like no Tequila drink you've ever had, especially in a can that goes anywhere under the sun or stars.

White Claw Tequila Smash is available in four refreshing new flavors, each perfect for any social occasion, with 5% alc./vol., no added sugar, and 100 calories per 12 oz. can.

White Claw Tequila Smash Strawberry Guava: Guava is native to Mexico, used for centuries in food and drink, including aguas frescas. Its complex, sugary taste sensations blend perfectly with a rush of rich strawberry flavor and Tequila's most enticing roasted agave notes.

White Claw Tequila Smash Pineapple Passion Fruit: Passion fruit is popular in Mexican aguas frescas, too. Its vibrant taste sensations pair with tangy pineapple flavors and balance out roasted agave Tequila notes for a deliciously drinkable mash-up of refreshing floral flavors.

White Claw Tequila Smash Mango Tamarind: Fresh, real Tequila tastes combine with lush, buttery mango flavor, a complement to the deliciously complex tart flavor of tamarind, a fruit found in all kinds of authentic sweet and savory Mexican food and drink recipes.

White Claw Tequila Smash Lime Prickly Pear: A surprisingly delicious mash-up of flavors of zesty lime and luscious prickly pear, whose leaves and fruits are native to Mexico and are often described as a citrusy, refreshing cousin of watermelon. They combine perfectly with fresh Tequila notes for a sociable fruit taste sensation.

"White Claw pioneered the ready-to-drink category, which continues to be one of the fastest growing beverage categories and ripe for disruption. Following the success of our White Claw Vodka + Soda launch last year, we seized the opportunity to bring decades of beverage research and flavor innovation to another popular spirit, Tequila," said Phil Rosse, President, Mark Anthony Brands Inc. "White Claw Tequila Smash is a revolutionary new way to enjoy a Tequila drink with friends."

White Claw Tequila Smash is rolling out in the U.S. now, available in variety 8-packs with a suggested retail price of $18.49-$18.99. To find White Claw Tequila Smash, visit WhiteClaw.com or learn more @WhiteClaw on Instagram.

Please Drink Responsibly. Premium Tequila with Juice and Natural Flavors. 5% alc./vol. All registered trademarks used under license by White Claw Spirits Co., Chicago, IL.

White Claw Tequila Smash: Per 12 fl. oz. - Average Analysis: Calories 100, Carbohydrates 1g, Protein 0g, Fat 0g

ABOUT WHITE CLAW

White Claw® Hard Seltzer is the nation's leading hard seltzer – larger than all other seltzer brands combined – known for pure, crisp refreshment. White Claw® is now available in 15 international markets and has a category leading position across the board. Visit http://www.whiteclaw.com and follow @whiteclaw for more information.

