White Coffee Unveils Flavored Coffee Blends Inspired by Entenmann's Baked Goods

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Coffee commemorates over 10 years of private labelling and licensing coffee sales with Entenmann's®, the NY-based bakery brand owned by Bimbo Bakeries USA. As part of that celebration, White Coffee is once again teaming up with Entenmann's to release a new "Breakfast Blend" variety and nine flavored coffees like "Chocolate Donut" and "Party Cake" to bring a sweet experience home to customers.

The distinctive coffee blends supplied by White Coffee are available in 10 oz. bags and single serve pods in boxes of various sizes. White Coffee also supplies Entenmann’s creamy, smooth hot chocolate in single-serve packaging. The Entenmann’s hot beverage selections will be available at retailers and online at www.whitecoffee.com or call (800) 221-0140 for more information.

White Coffee works with the finest coffee growers around the world, selecting only 100% Arabica beans and roasting them in small batches. The family-owned business centered in Astoria, NY traces its origins to patriarch David White who established a foodservice coffee business in Manhattan in 1939; his daughter-in-law, Carole White, and her two sons, Jonathan and Gregory, manage the business today. Since 2017, White Coffee has been recognized annually as one of the top licensees in the world by License! Global Magazine, the premier publication in the licensing industry.

The brand continues to partner with like-minded baked goods brand, Entenmann's—which also has New York City roots—starting in Brooklyn over 100 years ago before moving to Bay Shore, Long Island. Entenmann's evolved to garner a national presence as a beloved brand of baked sweets, with classic products like Entenmann's Rich Frosted Donuts, Entenmann's Crumb Coffee Cake and Entenmann's Raspberry Danish Twist that complement a morning coffee perfectly.

"The relationship does not succeed just through inspired coffee flavors and convenient packaging," says Jonathan White, Executive Vice President. "It is aided by a natural connection between a brand's customer and their desire for a special coffee experience they can associate with the brand. That's what Entenmann's and White Coffee have found together over these years."

Brand Central is the exclusive licensing agency for Bimbo Bakeries USA for the Entenmann's and Little Bites brands.

About Entenmann's Bakery

Entenmann's history dates back more than 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s, the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, Entenmann's markets over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., producing more than one billion donuts annually – one of which is the #1-best-selling classic Entenmann's Rich Frosted Donut introduced in 1973.

About White Coffee

White Coffee Corporation is based in Long Island City, NY and is a third-generation, certified woman-owned business, in operation since 1939. As a core part of its coffee offerings, White Coffee is proud of its collaboration with prominent licensed brands. White's licensing program includes other famous brands like Jim Beam®, Harry & David® and Kahlúa®. These coffee products are available in retail outlets throughout the United States, on-line at www.whitecoffee.com or call (800) 221-0140 for more information.

About Brand Central

Brand Central LLC is a premiere global brand consultancy that provides comprehensive business solutions in the areas of brand extensions, trend intelligence, and manufacturer representation to some of the world's most recognized brands, including Mars Wrigley, Kraft Heinz and Mister Rogers Neighborhood – just to name a few. Their mission is to help clients unlock the full potential of their brands to enhance value while generating substantial revenue. For additional information please contact Ross Misher at 310.268.1231 or visit www.brandcentralgroup.com .

