White County Middle School to be recognized for inclusion achievements as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School through national banner presentation by Hasbro, Inc.

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics has announced White County Middle School is receiving recognition as a national banner Special Olympics Unified Champion School for its effort to provide inclusive sports and activities for students with and without disabilities. The Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools® program is aimed at promoting social inclusion through intentionally planned and implemented activities affecting systems-wide change.

With sports as the foundation, Unified Champion Schools is based on a three component model that combines Special Olympics Unified Sports®, inclusive youth leadership, and whole school engagement to create climates of acceptance and inclusion. White County Middle School is receiving this honor as a result of meeting national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy and respect. A virtual banner presentation will take place at the school on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

White County Middle is the first school in the state of Georgia to receive this distinction. They will be presented with a banner to hang in their school and be included on a list of other schools around the country who have achieved this distinguished status. Special Olympics Georgia is very proud of White County Middle School and their efforts to continue to lead the way for inclusive leadership.

Hasbro, Inc. and Special Olympics are working together to recognize Unified Champion Schools® who have attained National Banner Recognition. This year, White County Middle is one of five excellent schools that Hasbro will celebrate across the U.S. for their incredible efforts.

About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,620 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org .

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families. From toys, games and consumer products to entertainment and music, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro's iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. www.Hasbro.com.

SOURCE Special Olympics Georgia

Related Links

http://www.specialolympicsga.org/

