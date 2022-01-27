White Denim and The Stone Foxes to Headline Over Two Nights at the First Annual 'Sounds Over Salado' Rock and Roll Festival

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the most dynamic bands in American rock and roll headline over two nights at the first ever 'Sounds Over Salado' music festival in Salado, Texas in late April. Austin favorites, White Denim headline on Saturday, April 23rd and The Stone Foxes from San Francisco headline on Sunday, April 24th. These electrifying acts are just two of eleven bands being brought together to rock the small Texas town of Salado, which is just forty-five minutes north of Austin.

Saturday's headliners, White Denim, are the powerhouse Austin outfit, well known for tight, intense, eclectic, and experimental rock and roll and exhilarating live shows. The Stone Foxes, who headline on Sunday evening, have risen stratospherically, and are known for their gritty, dirty, swampy, barnstorming blues. - The perfect foot stomping, hell-raising act on which to end the weekend.

Apart from headliners White Denim, other artists playing Saturday are Neal Francis, GoFever, Lo Talker, Zach Person. And the day kicks off with Better Strangers, the Miami band featuring Phil Collin's son Nic.

The Sunday lineup starts with Sound Bath featuring Walker Lukens, followed by Raze Regal with James Petralli, Moving Panoramas, Walker Lukens, and The Stone Foxes end the show with their gritty, sweaty, electrifying blues.

The magical small town of Salado is nestled among the rolling hills of Central Texas along the banks of Salado Creek. Over the last decade it has become known as an artistic and creative enclave, so it provides the perfect setting for this, eclectic, electric and expressive rock and roll festival.

Stephen Clarke of Radio Milk, who are producing the event, commented: "Salado is a unique small town driven by an independent spirit, so we wanted to reflect that, by bringing together a surprising line-up of guitar-based rock and roll acts. Rumor has it, a mermaid lives in the creek, I'm hoping that April weekend she picks up a guitar."

Sounds Over Salado will take place on the grounds of the Barrow Brewing Company. The brewery is known for some of the most flavorful and original craft beers in Texas including Tipsy Vicar stout, Evil Catfish IPA and Big Bubbly Blonde ale. Multiple foods trucks will be on site, serving up a variety of delicious traditional and exotic fare, all under the sprawling oaks of Barrow's picturesque grounds.

The show plans to draw fans from not only Austin, as Salado is only fifteen minutes from the Temple/Belton/Killeen area and forty-five minutes south of Waco. 'Sounds Over Salado' promises to be a unique rock and roll experience. A weekend where rock, space, art, time, psychedelic, and taco trucks collide.

Tickets are available through Ticketbud at https://radiomilk.ticketbud.com/sounds-over-salado-2022

