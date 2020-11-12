White Elephant Online Takes the Popular Holiday Gift-Swap Game Virtual with Launch of New Platform

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching this Thanksgiving, White Elephant Online allows families, friends and companies to gather and play the popular holiday gift-swapping game virtually. Providing the tools necessary to manage an online gift exchange, the platform offers millions of people the opportunity to continue their holiday traditions even if circumstances keep them apart this year.

A White Elephant gift exchange typically requires participants to gather in-person, since the game involves opening and swapping gifts. White Elephant Online solves this by bringing the gift submission, gameplay and gift distribution online. Designed to be used with any video-conferencing tool, the platform enables one participant to run the gift exchange, automatically assigning numbers and letting players unwrap and steal gifts virtually. Once the game is complete, the platform offers several gift distribution options for both personal use and companies concerned with employee privacy.

The idea was born just months ago, when co-founder and CEO David Mancarella wondered how he would celebrate the holidays with his own co-workers. "COVID is changing everything this year. We wanted to build something that allows people to carry on their traditions and create great memories, even if they can't physically be together."

White Elephant, also known as Yankee Swap and Dirty Santa, is played by an estimated 36 million Americans each year and is a perennial favorite for office holiday parties.1 However, with travel restrictions across the country and surveys showing 74% of office holiday parties going virtual this year, office managers and human resource professionals are searching for ways to bring their companies together.2 With no direct competitors in this space, White Elephant Online is in a strong position to capture this unserved market.

"There is so much 'Zoom fatigue,'" says Mancarella. "We're offering companies an opportunity to create a unique experience for their employees that is fun, engaging and sparks holiday cheer at a time when it's sorely needed."

White Elephant Online offers a free version for personal use, while corporate gift exchanges cost $99 per game.

ABOUT

White Elephant Online is the only website that allows you to play the popular holiday gift-swapping game virtually with friends, family and co-workers. Additional information about the company can be found at our website: https://www.whiteelephantonline.com . Press materials can be found at: https://www.whiteelephantonline.com/press-kit .

