White Glove, Acquire Direct, and LeadJig Rebrand as AcquireUp, Launch Technology-first Seminar Marketing Solutions for Financial Professionals

TROY, Mich., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove and TouchFuse (holding company of Acquire Direct and LeadJig) today announced the combined company has rebranded to AcquireUp. White Glove, a pay-for-performance digital seminar marketing company, merged with TouchFuse, a cutting-edge seminar marketing technology platform and direct mail expert, in late 2023. The rebrand consolidates the entities under the AcquireUp banner and positions the company as the largest, most capable marketing partner for financial professionals seeking business growth. Rockbridge Growth Equity, a private equity firm known for its expertise in scaling middle-market companies, continues to back AcquireUp's unprecedented expansion.

The two companies first announced their merger late last year, and the rebrand consolidates all prior brands that are part of the combined enterprise – including White Glove, Acquire Direct, and LeadJig – while underscoring its innovative technology and enhanced digital and direct mail seminar marketing capabilities for independent advisors and agents looking to grow. Under the new AcquireUp identity, the company is launching enhanced services that integrate these strengths, offering a comprehensive, scalable solution for growth.

Exclusively For Financial Professionals

"With the strategic integration of White Glove's digital marketing expertise and TouchFuse's advanced seminar marketing platform and direct mail capabilities, AcquireUp provides the most robust, end-to-end marketing solution for financial professionals in the market," said Greg Bogich, CEO of AcquireUp. "Our rebrand is more than a name change – it's an opportunity to introduce our expanded capabilities to a market ready for disruption. AcquireUp is the largest independent marketing firm exclusively serving financial professionals, offering a unique blend of proven seminar marketing strategies alongside cutting-edge technology that enables unrivaled campaign data transparency. The firm delivers advisors and agents with qualified prospects and detailed insights for incomparable understanding and engagement. We're excited to empower financial professionals with innovative tools that maximize transparency and drive measurable growth."

AcquireUp's approach allows financial professionals to control a proven growth engine while offering unmatched campaign design flexibility. Innovative pricing options, like their pay-for-performance digital campaigns, ensure meaningful ROI for both new advisors looking to build their client base and seasoned professionals looking to scale their practices. AcquireUp is on a mission to enable professionals to attract, convert, and retain new clients through highly personalized, data-driven campaigns.

"The Great Wealth Transfer is upon us, with trillions of dollars set to change hands in the coming years," said Derek Janis, Chief Marketing Officer of AcquireUp. "Independent financial professionals are standing at the edge of an unprecedented opportunity, but time is running out. Those who embrace a blended marketing approach that seamlessly integrates traditional and digital channels will dominate their markets. The moment to act is now – delays could mean missed opportunities in this wealth transfer, both in acquiring new clients and deepening relationships with existing ones."

Introducing Ready-Made and Tailor-Made Seminar Marketing Solutions

As part of its rebranding, AcquireUp will have two seminar marketing offerings: Ready-Made and Tailor-Made. Both offerings are powered by the firm's proprietary LeadJig platform.

LeadJig provides AcquireUp clients with rich consumer insights, real-time campaign analytics, automated seminar communications, and seamless API integrations. Offering complete transparency into digital and direct campaigns, it delivers key metrics like reach, views, registrations, and more. With access to data on over 250 million consumers, users gain detailed insights – such as age, net worth, and home value – ensuring they know who's attending their events.

Ready-Made is a performance-based digital approach to seminar marketing where professionals leverage AcquireUp's proven topics, venues, consumer branding and digital advertising campaigns. Financial risk is mitigated because the advisor only pays post-event for each household that attends their seminars.

Tailor-Made campaigns provide flexibility, allowing advisors to choose their own seminar topics and venues. It also enables advisors to advertise under their own brands using digital, direct mail, or omni-channel marketing. The Tailor-Made option is priced as a one-time, up-front campaign-based fee.

Both options can include access to AcquireUp's Nurture & Engage platform that lets advisors effortlessly convert new leads using a dedicated account concierge, FINRA-approved drip and nurture campaigns, social media marketing, video scripts, automated email newsletters, and compliance-friendly, advisor-branded marketing content.

Alex Hug, Chief Operating Officer and President of AcquireUp shared, "No one understands financial advisors better than we do. We know what it takes to drive leads, engage clients, and ensure success beyond conversion. We have executed over 145,000 campaigns and put our clients in front of $34 billion in assets on a monthly basis – we know what works and what doesn't and understand what it takes to turn a seminar registrant into an attendee and then into a loyal client. Under our new AcquireUp brand, we will continue to innovate and help our clients succeed in building their businesses."

About AcquireUp

AcquireUp, formerly White Glove and TouchFuse, is a leading provider of comprehensive marketing solutions for financial professionals. With nearly 40 years of seminar marketing experience and offices in Troy, MI and Tampa, FL, AcquireUp specializes in technology-first, data-led seminar marketing. Our mission is to empower growth-minded financial professionals by helping them attract, connect, and engage with quality leads through innovative marketing services.

Our core offerings include lead-generating educational and meal-based seminars, prospect nurturing, and client engagement solutions, designed to remove the stress from marketing and free up financial professionals' time to build meaningful relationships with clients and skyrocket their business growth. Additionally, our advanced technology platform enables financial professionals nationwide to have unparalleled insights into their seminar marketing campaigns – from rich campaign analytics to deep consumer and attendee insights, to managing seminar operations like attendee communications.

For more information, please visit https://www.acquireup.com.

