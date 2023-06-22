WHITE GLOVE ADDS TEN NEW FIRMS TO ITS RESOURCE PARTNER PROGRAM

Program Provides Advisors with Vetted Value-Add Services and Solutions to Drive Growth

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, an advisor marketing company specializing in turnkey client acquisition and engagement services and a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, today announced ten firms have joined its Resource Partner program to provide financial advisors with additional client-service and business-growth capabilities.

Launched in January, the Resource Partner program aligns with organizations providing support to financial advisors through certifications, educational programs, software solutions, content, marketing strategies and more. The partnership enables White Glove clients to receive discounted services from participating firms, and in return, the organizations receive discounted White Glove workshop offerings for their clients.

"The Resource Partner program provides outstanding products and services that empower financial advisors to excel and expand their businesses," said Lara Galloway, White Glove's SVP of Channel Management. "Together, we are establishing a formidable presence in the financial services marketing segment that enhances strategic credibility while offering exclusive benefits to our clients."

The organizations are:

Advice2Advisors , providing comprehensive training solutions, one-on-one coaching programs and impactful presentation tools for advisors.

, providing comprehensive training solutions, one-on-one coaching programs and impactful presentation tools for advisors. Annuities Genius , an InsureTech platform that streamlines the annuities sales process through efficient quoting, fast reports and accurate data.

, an InsureTech platform that streamlines the annuities sales process through efficient quoting, fast reports and accurate data. Asset-Map , providing a visual report of client financials so professional advisors can quickly gain insight in real-time.

, providing a visual report of client financials so professional advisors can quickly gain insight in real-time. Ed Slott and Co., offering accurate and timely IRA expertise and analysis to financial advisors, institutions and consumers.

offering accurate and timely IRA expertise and analysis to financial advisors, institutions and consumers. Estate Guru , a comprehensive estate planning solution that integrates proprietary software and a nationwide network of attorneys to offer legal documents at a fraction of the price.

, a comprehensive estate planning solution that integrates proprietary software and a nationwide network of attorneys to offer legal documents at a fraction of the price. Legacy Leaders Network , a network of industry experts who train business leaders on how to grow and create meaningful client relationships.

a network of industry experts who train business leaders on how to grow and create meaningful client relationships. The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors , a vibrant community for advocacy, education and networking along with awards, publications and leadership opportunities.

, a vibrant community for advocacy, education and networking along with awards, publications and leadership opportunities. ReminderMedia , providing creative and meaningful lead nurturing and client engagement solutions.

, providing creative and meaningful lead nurturing and client engagement solutions. RSSA®, a platform that equips financial professionals and their clients with turnkey Social Security expertise and solutions.

a platform that equips financial professionals and their clients with turnkey Social Security expertise and solutions. Stonewood Financial, offering tools and training, marketing and analytics for tax and Indexed Universal Life (IUL) insurance programs.

White Glove also recently announced the inclusion of Wealthtender, the first financial advisor review platform designed for compliance with the new SEC Marketing Rule.

For more information, visit: www.whiteglove.com/partners

About White Glove

White Glove is an advisor-built, advisor-owned marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect and engage with quality leads. White Glove's core service offerings of lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing and client engagement solutions remove the stress from marketing and free up time to allow advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove is an industry pioneer in digital seminar marketing and the only advisor marketing company that guarantees the success of its clients.

For more information, visit www.whiteglove.com.

Media Inquiries

Madison Mitchell

White Glove

[email protected]

SOURCE White Glove