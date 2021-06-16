White Glove Hires New Vice President of Marketing and Vice President of Group Workshops Products

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a tech-enabled marketing services company that specializes in turnkey Done-For-You client acquisition and nurturing strategies for financial advisors, has hired Kaijsa Kurstin as Vice President of Marketing and Chris Hooper as Vice President of Group Workshops Products.

"As our business grows and we advance our long-term goals, we diligently seek out ways to enhance our services and set ourselves up for success," says White Glove CEO, Evan Kramer. "Kaijsa and Chris are two outstanding additions to our team, both bringing years of experience in marketing and management within the advisor industry." Kramer adds, "Because White Glove was founded by advisors for advisors, we seek to hire talent who truly understand the industry. Their insight into what really matters and works for financial advisors gives us an unmatched advantage. We're looking forward to the future with them on board."

Kurstin, most recently known as the Vice President of Marketing at DMI, is tasked with driving White Glove's overall marketing strategy, increasing brand awareness and managing efforts led by earned and owned media, direct marketing and creative services. Kurstin has spent 20 years working in marketing and public relations, bringing expertise in demand generation with multifaceted digital and integrated marketing programs to the company.

"I'm thrilled to join this team," says Kurstin. "Working alongside White Glove's talented marketing professionals and steering their overall marketing strategy is a privilege. I look forward to helping develop, grow and nurture their marketing efforts to drive company success."

As the Vice President of Group Workshops Products, Hooper, most recently known as Director of Digital Marketing and Events at M&O Marketing, is responsible for developing, improving and elevating White Glove's group workshop products. Hooper brings more than 20 years of experience in strategic marketing and communications to the table with a proven track record in driving brand awareness through social media.

"I saw a huge opportunity in working with White Glove," said Hooper. "Their Done-For-You group workshops are revolutionary within the advisor community, so getting to drive the strategy behind enhancing that product is very exciting. I'm energized by the chance to help this amazing company grow."

To learn more about White Glove, visit www.whiteglove.com or call 844-949-9497.

About White Glove

White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their business. White Glove's proprietary Done-For-You platform provides financial advisors access to successful marketing solutions to help get them in front of more clients. Through its core service offering of seminars, webinars, one-on-one workshops, social impression management, podcasts and other digital media, White Glove's Done-For-You model removes the stress from marketing and frees up time to allow financial advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove's seminars and webinars are backed by a Quadruple Guarantee, meaning advisors pay only for performance.

