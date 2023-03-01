WHITE GLOVE LAUNCHES ESTATE PLANNING IN A BOX TO ADDRESS SIGNIFICANT DEMAND FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING SERVICES

Turnkey Solution Guides Financial Advisors in Offering Estate Planning Workshops, Tools and Legal Documents

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, an advisor marketing company specializing in client acquisition and engagement services and a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, today announced the launch of Estate Planning in a Box to support financial advisors in providing end-to-end estate planning services to clients.

White Glove's Estate Planning in a Box leverages its existing estate planning workshop product and integrates it with the Estate Guru platform, an easy-to-use, web-based tool that produces affordable estate plans and documents on demand. Estate Guru connects users to a nationwide network of trusted attorneys who assist with information gathering and legal work during the estate planning process.

"Many advisors do not feel comfortable presenting on complex topics, like estate planning," said Mike Thurman, former advisor and Co-Founder of White Glove. "Estate Planning in a Box solves this problem in an elegant and efficient way, empowering advisors to deliver estate planning services to their clients without having to worry about finding a qualified attorney."

Baby Boomers, those born between 1946 and 1964, are expected to transfer approximately $68 trillion in wealth, creating a high demand for estate planning needs. Studies suggest that more than 40% of Baby Boomers do not have estate planning documents to address their wishes — many citing lack of time and complexity of the process as the reason for not doing so.

"Ease of use and quality support are the key differentiators of Estate Planning in a Box," added Mike. "There is no software to download, clients work with a qualified attorney who is dedicated to their plan, and both advisors and clients can view and manage documents online 24/7. White Glove is a solutions business and empowering advisors to efficiently align the financial and legal elements of estate planning into a single, integrated process exemplifies the type of support we are committed to delivering."

