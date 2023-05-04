WHITE GLOVE PARTNERS WITH WEALTHTENDER TO HELP ADVISORS SUCCEED WITH TESTIMONIAL MARKETING

Resource partnership with the industry's first SEC-compliant online reviews platform helps advisors quickly build trust and convert more prospects into clients

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, an advisor marketing company specializing in turnkey client acquisition and engagement services and a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, today announced a partnership with Wealthtender, the first financial advisor review platform designed for compliance with the new SEC Marketing Rule.

After 60 years of regulatory prohibition, the SEC now permits financial advisors to ask their clients for testimonials that can be published online to accelerate the trust-building process with prospective clients.

"We're continuously exploring new and innovative ways to help our advisors generate more appointments from the educational workshops they host in their communities and online," said White Glove Senior Vice President of Channel Management, Lara Galloway. "Wealthtender offers an SEC-compliant solution that empowers advisors to share client testimonials with workshop participants, increasing their likelihood of scheduling a meeting with the advisor. This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for advisors to take advantage of the power of client testimonials in growing their business, and we are excited to help them do so in a compliant and effective manner."

Through this partnership, White Glove clients benefit from exclusive discounted pricing to join Wealthtender, including free Done-for-You setup of their SEO-optimized profile page, plus an easy-to-follow testimonial marketing playbook, quick-start checklists and templates at no cost.

"In the coming weeks, White Glove and Wealthtender will host virtual events and office hours for advisors ready to turn their client testimonials into an evergreen source of digital referrals," announced Wealthtender Founder and CEO, Brian Thorp. "Advisors who are already collecting client testimonials on our platform will learn how they can enhance their marketing strategies by employing White Glove's industry-leading seminar marketing solutions to further grow their business."

By partnering with Wealthtender, White Glove is enabling advisors to unlock the full potential of testimonial marketing, empowering them to attract new leads and convert them to long-lasting clients.

About White Glove

White Glove is an advisor-built, advisor-owned marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect and engage with quality leads. White Glove's core service offerings of lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing and client engagement solutions remove the stress from marketing and free up time to allow advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove is an industry pioneer in digital seminar marketing and the only advisor marketing company that guarantees the success of its clients.

For more information, visit www.whiteglove.com.

