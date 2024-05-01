White Glove Placement Honors Healthcare Heroes with a Free Ice Cream Giveaway For Nurses Week! May 6th-May 9th, 2024

Visit: WhiteGloveNursing.US

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove Placement, a leading provider of staffing solutions for healthcare facilities, is proud to announce its "Scoops of Gratitude" Free Ice Cream Truck to celebrate Nurses Week and show appreciation for the dedication and hard work of nurses everywhere! From May 6 to May 9, 2024, White Glove Placement will offer free ice cream to nurses, nursing students, and all healthcare heroes as a token of gratitude for their tireless efforts in caring for others! Find the truck, get the ice cream!

We care about our healthcare heroes!

The truck will be parked at busy corners near NYC and New Jersey hospitals. Follow us on Instagram @WhiteGloveNursing to see the exact locations posted daily:

Monday, May 6th : 10-6 pm , Exact locations TBD. Follow on Instagram @whiteglovenursing

: , Exact locations TBD. Follow on Instagram @whiteglovenursing Tuesday, May 7th : 10-6 pm , Exact locations TBD. Follow on Instagram @whiteglovenursing

: , Exact locations TBD. Follow on Instagram @whiteglovenursing Wednesday, May 8th : 10-6 pm , Exact locations TBD. Follow on Instagram @whiteglovenursing

: , Exact locations TBD. Follow on Instagram @whiteglovenursing Thursday, May 9th : 10-6 pm , Exact locations TBD. Follow on Instagram @whiteglovenursing

Nurses Week is an annual celebration that honors the invaluable contributions of nurses to the healthcare industry. White Glove Placement is proud to join this celebration and express heartfelt appreciation to all nurses and healthcare professionals for their dedication, compassion, and resilience.

About White Glove Placement:

Since 1995, White Glove Placement has matched top-tier facilities with passionate nurses eager to make a difference. As one of the largest recruitment agencies in New York, we've proudly placed thousands of qualified nurses in diverse healthcare settings. We know each individual brings a unique set of skills, aspirations, and goals to the table, and we're here to support and celebrate your professional growth.

We understand that nursing is one of the most physically and emotionally demanding professions on the planet. That's why we're committed to supporting our nurses every step of the way.

For more information about White Glove Placement and our services, or to find exciting nursing jobs, please visit: www.whiteglovenursing.us

